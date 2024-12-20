Winter weather forecast: Arctic blast to send temperatures plunging on East Coast just before Christmas

But the cold snap is expected to be short-lived, as above-average highs are expected to spread across much of the country by the middle to end of next week.

A statue of Santa Claus is seen covered in snow in Watertown, N.Y., on Dec. 4. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

With Christmas fast approaching, forecasters say moderate to heavy snow will fall over parts of the Great Lakes, central Appalachians and Northeast Friday and Saturday while an arctic blast will send thermometers plunging on the East Coast this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, an arctic air mass “should bring daytime highs down to as much as 15 to 20 degrees below normal” for parts of the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday and Sunday.

🌬️❄️A progressive Clipper system is creating hazardous conditions in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest today with high winds and heavy snow. Heavy snow will continue in the Upper Midwest through tonight, then the system will weaken on Friday as it approaches the Appalachians. pic.twitter.com/HKvqCaSYLx — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 19, 2024

Meanwhile, a "progressive clipper system" that brought high winds and heavy snow to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this week will weaken Friday as approaches the Appalachians, forecasters said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But combined with the arctic air mass, it will cause some moderate lake effect snow in the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and portions of the Appalachians while sending wind chills into the single digits in some parts of New England.

Warm-up on the way for Christmas

National Weather Service

The cold snap, however, will be relatively short-lived.

According to the long-range outlook from the weather service’s Climate Prediction Center, above-average temperatures are forecast to spread across much of the country by the middle to end of next week.

And apart from heavy rain and some snow in the Pacific Northwest, there are no major weather hazards forecast through Dec. 24.

National Weather Service

Record number of holiday travelers expected

That’s good news for the record number of Americans expected to travel during the year-end holiday season.

AAA projects that 119.3 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1 — surpassing the previous high mark set in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

And AAA expects an additional 3 million travelers this holiday season compared to last year.

“This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday,” AAA Travel Vice President Stacey Barber said in a statement.