Winter Weather Hits Kansas City

Snow was expected to accumulate in the Kansas City area as a winter storm bore down on Monday, January 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Conditions were making travel difficult in the region, the weather service said.

Video shows snow falling at the NWS’s Kansas City-area office in Pleasant Hill on Monday afternoon. A winter weather advisory was in effect for Pleasant Hill at the time, as the NWS warned of snow accumulations up to 4 inches and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Northern parts of Missouri were warned to expect snow accumulations up to 13 inches. Credit: NWS Kansas City via Storyful