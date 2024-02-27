Winter weather returns this afternoon
It’s a week of all seasons across Ontario this week as record warmth and a chance for thunderstorms give way to a dramatic cooldown and the risk for snow
A rare February thunderstorm threat creeps into southern Ontario for Tuesday, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
Scientists have looked back in time to reconstruct the past life of Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier.” Their findings give an alarming insight into future melting
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
Those on the Prairies longing for more winter weather won't be disappointed this week.
VANCOUVER — A special weather statement for a wintry mix of rain and snow has prompted an advisory for drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast to prepare for poor road conditions. Environment Canada issued the statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, saying the system will move in on Tuesday through to late Wednesday. A snowfall warning has also been issued for B.C.'s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetre
TORONTO — Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre it accuses of allowing animals to suffer with no real hope of recovery, the The Canadian Press has learned. Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says it is outraged and wants accountability from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry over its handling of the animals. The rescue, a non-profit, says it helps rehabilitate injured and orphan
Experts say they “remain optimistic” about the young whale’s future.
Arctic air is ushering in low-elevation snow for the B.C. South Coast this week, unusual winter conditions for the region
Tesla has been slashing prices. Ford just cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E, too, plus it cut back production of its electric pickup. And General Motors is thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrids, arguably a step back from EVs.
At Jolene Noble's family cattle farm near Manning, Alta., in the northwest Peace River region, there's virtually no snow on the ground — something she said she has never seen before.Ranchland No. 66, AlbertIt comes after a hot summer where she didn't see substantial rain until late July. Any moisture that added to the soil is now long gone.Without more snow, Noble said there won't be enough surface water runoff to refill the dugouts on their pasture."Everybody's nervous," she said."For spring an
It's not time to pack up your winter boots just yet — Mother Nature is expected to bring some fresh snowfall to parts of the South Coast Tuesday afternoon.Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for communities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway.Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee says the region is currently gripped by cool air that will collide with a warm and wet Pacific system, bringing two to five centimetre
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
Nearly 63,000 small pieces of plastic were pulled from Toronto Harbour over six months last year — thanks to trash traps, according to research data released on Monday.The plastic pieces were part of 43 kilograms of garbage removed from the water from May to October 2023, according to PortsToronto and the University of Toronto Trash Team, a community outreach organization.In a news release on Monday, PortsToronto said its network of trash traps includes eight Seabins, which are floating garbage
Plan ahead for slow going into Monday morning as blowing snow threatens travel across parts of the Prairies
Arctic air sweeps across the Prairies, blanketing the region with snow and strong wind causing blowing snow and significant delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides detailed analysis of the conditions and their impacts on travel.
Arctic air sweeps across the Prairies, blanketing the region with snow and strong winds through Monday. Temperatures take a major hit
The National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced it is closing the Rideau Canal Skateway at 10 p.m. on Sunday night — and it's not coming back until next season.The NCC made the announcement in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. "Thank you to everyone who came out to enjoy the skateway, and a shout out to our concessions and hardworking crews who made the most of challenging weather conditions," the NCC said. "See you next winter!"A short, challenging seasonThe skateway opened for a tot
Off the charts “crazy” heat in the North Atlantic ocean and record-smashing Antarctic sea ice lows last year are far more severe than what Earth’s supposed to get with current warming levels. They are more like what happens at twice this amount of warming, a new study said. The study’s main author worries that it’s a “harbinger of what’s coming in the next decades” and it’s got him not just concerned, but wondering why those two climate indicators were so beyond what was expected. A study in the
Snow continues across the Yellowhead highway into your Monday with some regions expecting 10-20 cm. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.