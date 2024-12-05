Winter's about to hit the rewind button in southern Ontario, but for how long?

This weekend will start off feeling like January, but then winter will hit the rewind button and our weather will feel more like late fall again on Sunday.

Will winter return again next week? See your full forecast details, below.

PHOTOS: Ontario's snow squalls lead to crashes, school closures

Friday: More snow to areas already inundated with snow

Friday will be a wintry day with temperatures near seasonal for January. Most of southern Ontario will be cloudy with some peeks of sun, but bands of lake-effect snow squalls will continue across the snowbelt regions to the east and southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Baron - Ontario Friday temps - Dec5

The bands of lake-effect snow will pick-up in intensity during Friday afternoon, and continue through Friday night, especially across the areas that were hit so hard last weekend, from north of Barrie to the Bracebridge, and Parry Sound area. This will have a major impact on travel along Hwy 11 and the 400 across this region with localized totals of 15-30+cm expected.

Baron - Ontario Friday overnight temperatures - Dec5

RELATED: Is Lake Ontario the real reason you’re late for work?

The bands of lake-effect snow will slowly diminish late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Saturday: Clipper brings more snow to southern Ontario, including Toronto and surrounding areas

Saturday afternoon and evening, a clipper system will approach southern Ontario with widespread snow developing late in the day. This snow will not have as big of an impact on travel as recent snow events have.

Baron - Ontario Saturday temperatures - Dec5

Snow is likely Saturday evening and Saturday night, with totals of 2 to 5 cm expected across the Greater Toronto Area. Less than 2 cm is expected south and west of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and 5 to 10 cm is expected for areas north and east of the GTA.

Baron - Ontario Saturday overnight temperatures - Dec5

Pattern shifts by Sunday, and temperatures start to climb

Sunday will be a much milder day.

Clouds could mix with peeks of sun for areas south and west of Toronto and temperatures will be much milder - climbing well above freezing across southern Ontario.

Baron - Ontario Sunday temperatures - Dec5

Early next week will feel more like November with mild temperatures. Periods of rain are likely during Monday.

Baron - Ontario Monday temperatures - Dec5

Tuesday will be another very mild day, but we will have an increasing threat for showers late in the day and into Tuesday night.

Baron - Ontario Tuesday temperatures - Dec5

Wintry weather returns mid-week

By Wednesday, Dec. 11, a cold front will track across southern Ontario. Along with that, we are also watching the potential for a low pressure system, which could track along the cold front. If that occurs, we could see a messy mix of precipitation across the region as wintry weather returns to southern Ontario.

Winter Forecast: El Niño is a distant memory; will Canada feel winter's wrath?

Thursday and Friday of next week will feel like winter again with flurries and bands of lake effect snow for the snowbelts.

Baron - Ontario temperatures for next Thursday - Dec5

However, once again winter will lack commitment. Much milder weather is expected to return during next weekend and continue well into the following week. Check back for up-to-date information on this forecast.

WATCH: Ontario's 2025 Winter Forecast: Strong potential for big snow events

Click here to view the video