Wintry blast targets parts of the Maritimes, poor travel expected

After eastern Newfoundland was walloped by a solid winter storm Friday, parts of the Maritimes are in line for a hefty dose of snow and blustery winds to end the weekend.

A low-pressure system barrelling up the Eastern Seaboard will likely track south of the Maritimes. This track will limit snowfall totals for much of the region, leaving the bulk of the shovelling to southwestern Nova Scotia.

While the exact track is up in the air, similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions and cancellations of scheduled activities. Special weather statements are in place for southwestern Nova Scotia.

Sunday snow likely for some

A low tracking up the East Coast will interact with a high-pressure system over Quebec and Labrador, likely steering this storm south as it draws closer to the Maritimes.

This track will limit snowfall for most of the region except southwestern Nova Scotia. However, the pressure gradient between the opposing systems will kick up gusty winds for the Maritimes.

Maritimes snowfall wind gusts

Snow will likely start Sunday morning in southwestern Nova Scotia around Yarmouth. Precipitation will attempt to push east into Halifax and north into Saint John, N.B., but there’s a chance these cities will just see some flurries.

The snowfall will continue through Sunday before diminishing into the overnight hours, leaving behind a blanket of snow for some to deal with before the Monday commute.

As of now, it appears that the heaviest snow will likely remain in Shelburne County, where a blanket of 10-20 cm is likely by Monday morning.

The snowfall will be accompanied with strong wind gusts—especially along the southern shoreline, where gusts could reach 50-80 km/h. Reduced visibility from wind-swept snow will lead to difficult travel at times.

In addition to the snowfall, wind chill values in the negative teens are likely by Sunday evening.

Maritimes snow outlook

