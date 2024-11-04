Wintry travel conditions take aim at western Prairies on Tuesday

Parts of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan will get an early taste of winter on Tuesday as temperatures drop towards the freezing mark.

The snow has already made its debut in Alberta back in October, but this could be the first snowfall event of the season for southern Saskatchewan.

DON'T MISS: Look up! What's going on in the November night sky?

Chilly northwesterly air will sink into Alberta on Tuesday, following a low-pressure system sweeping across the province throughout the day.

As temperatures drop to the freezing mark, a messy mixture of rain and flurries are forecast to impact travel between Edmonton and Medicine Hat. The ratio of rain to snow, as well as temperature, will ultimately determine how much snow stays on the ground. Up to 3 cm of snow accumulation is possible if temperatures drop to or below 0°C.

Alberta Saskatchewan Tuesday snowfall totals - Nov. 4, 2024

The snowy potential will be greater along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border on Tuesday morning and evening, when the temperatures will be at their chilliest.

SEE ALSO: Adding salt to your window sill can help combat this common seasonal problem

10-15 cm of snowfall is possible along the Trans-Canada Highway between Medicine Hat and Swift Current, Sask. While rainfall will remain limited in this region, the heavy snow will still make the major highway slick, so travellers should prepare for winter driving conditions.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Medicine Hat on Monday morning, as well as areas to the south and east of the city, in anticipation of Tuesday's snow event.

"Localized amounts of up to 25 cm are possible, particularly over the Cypress Hills," the agency says in the warning. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Alberta wind gust forecast Tuesday AM - Nov. 4, 2024

The rush of chilly air will also bring breezy conditions across the provinces, with 40-60 km/h winds on tap throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Blowing snow and flurries over the highways will reduce visibility, adding to Tuesday's travel hazards.

WATCH: Snow in the forecast? These winter driving tips will have you ready

Click here to view the video

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather across the Prairies.