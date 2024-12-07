Warnings issued as freezing rain, heavy snow push into Prairies

Forecasters expect a swath of heavy snow to fall across the Prairies this weekend, from Saskatchewan to northwestern Ontario, with Winnipeg and Dauphin, Man., included in it. Mixed precipitation is possible farther south toward the international border.

A patchwork of freezing rain warnings, winter storm warnings, and snowfall warnings line the path of the system across the Prairies.

Beware the risk for slow travel along the Yellowhead and Trans-Canada highways this weekend, lasting into Monday. Be sure to stay up to date on all of the weather warnings in your area, as well, and have a plan in place as conditions worsen.

This weekend:

This system will produce the whole spectrum of precipitation—rain, snow, and freezing rain—as it moves east across the Prairies through the weekend. Heavy snowfall rates will be the main threat during this event.

Prairies clipper forecast pre-dawn Sunday

Strong winds of 50-70 km/h will make extensive blowing and drifting snow a serious problem for drivers throughout the region. Be sure to stay on top of road conditions before heading out this weekend.

We’ll watch a disturbance cross over the Rockies to start the weekend, seeding the development of our Alberta clipper during the day Saturday. Edmonton should generally see less than 5 cm of snow from this system as it gets going.

Prairies clipper forecast Sunday evening

Snowfall rates will pick up as the clipper grows organized and picks up additional moisture, moving east into Saskatchewan and Manitoba through the overnight hours Saturday into early Sunday.

Expect snow to begin in Saskatoon on Saturday night and continue through Sunday morning before ending as the system pushes east. The snowfall will begin in Winnipeg by Sunday morning, increasing in intensity through the day before tapering off through the evening hours.

Freezing rain forecast Sunday Prairies

The heaviest snows are expected in northern Ontario, where snow will begin in Dryden and Thunder Bay on Sunday afternoon and continue through the first half of Monday.

We’re looking at some hefty snowfall totals by the end of the storm. A swath of 15-20 cm of accumulation is on tap from the Saskatoon area east toward Dauphin and Winnipeg. Locally heavier amounts up to 25 cm are possible around the Interlake region.

updated Prairies clipper snowfall outlook

Northwestern Ontario is on track to win the snowy jackpot with this clipper, where widespread totals of 20-30 cm are in the forecast, including Dryden and Thunder Bay.

