Wintry weather brings disruption to South East

Cars were abandoned across the region [George Carden/BBC]

Snow and ice have hit South East England, causing travel disruption across the region.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place on Thursday. It is due to expire at 10:30 GMT.

Wintry weather began hitting Sussex, Kent and Surrey on Wednesday afternoon, with the Met Office measuring 3cm of snow in Herstmonceux, East Sussex, by the evening.

Cars were seen strewn by the sides of some roads on Thursday morning after authorities urged people not to travel unless "absolutely necessary".

Snow and ice effected parts of the region on Wednesday evening [Jack Valpy/BBC]

Several key routes were affected by the weather on Wednesday evening, including the A23 and A27, Sussex Police said.

Officers said there had been "multiple collisions" in parts of Brighton and Hove.

Most roads across South East England were running as normal on Thursday morning.

"Surfaces have been left wet and cold following Wednesday evening's rain and snow," wrote the Met Office on its website.

Some people enjoyed the snow by building snowmen [Jack Valpy/BBC]

"While some surfaces may dry out before they freeze, it is likely that many untreated surfaces may become icy and hazardous overnight into Thursday morning," the Met Office said.

Flood alerts are also in place on Thursday across Surrey, Kent and Sussex.

'Check on others'

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, warned the weather could have a "serious impact" on some people's health, including those aged 65 and over or those with pre-exsiting health conditions.

"It is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable," she said.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

