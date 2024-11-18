Wintry weather hits Calgary morning commuters, parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada says wintry weather is making its way across some parts of the Prairies.

The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and much of the surrounding area.

It's predicting 10 to 15 centimetres, with the morning rush-hour commute bearing the brunt before the snow tapers off.

There's also a snowfall warning covering much of northeastern Saskatchewan.

Twenty to 30 centimetres are expected in some spots, with the snow expected to last until Wednesday and travel not recommended.

The cold, wet weather is also hitting western Manitoba, which is under a winter storm watch as a low-pressure system approaches from the south.

"Very strong northwest winds are expected to develop as the system intensifies, with gusts to 80 km/h resulting in very poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Blizzard conditions are possible in some areas," Environment Canada said in a weather alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

The Canadian Press