Wintry Weather Hits St Paul

Snow pellets came down on St Paul on Friday, April 19, on what weather officials called “another brisk and windy day” for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned parts of the region could see isolated snow showers on Friday afternoon.

Footage taken by Sarah West shows ice pellets hitting Macalester College in St Paul on Friday.

A freeze warning was in effect until Saturday morning, with the NWS encouraging residents to “take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold” as temperatures were expected to fall below freezing overnight. Credit: Sarah West via Storyful