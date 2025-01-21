Wintry weather moves into Florida Tuesday-Wednesday AM!

Cover Media

The British royal paid a special visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on Tuesday morning where she thanked staff for their work. The visit comes less than a year after Catherine confirmed in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatment. In a new statement, a Kensington Palace spokesman said, "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."