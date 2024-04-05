Threat for outages as messy, wintry storm persists over the Maritimes

Foul conditions will persist over Atlantic Canada to end the week as a slow-moving coastal storm swings across the region. The good news, at least, is that we’re getting this rough weather out of the way ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Widespread heavy snows are likely for some communities, along with rain for the southern Maritimes and lingering wind gusts across the region.

Atlantic Canada precip Friday 9am

A snowfall warning is in effect across northern New Brunswick and the Cape Breton Highlands, along with a Les Suêtes wind warning, which also in effect through Friday for Cape Breton’s western shores.

A low-pressure system that arrived in the Maritimes on Thursday will continue buffeting the region with periods of heavy precipitation through Friday. The good news, at least, is that Thursday’s gusty winds will subside Friday.

Atlantic Canada precip Friday 7pm

Pockets of heavy snow will persist across the Maritimes, including for northern New Brunswick, portions of Prince Edward Island, and higher elevations along Cape Breton. Rain is likely for Nova Scotia’s south coast as some warmer air mixes into the region.

Snowfall totals remain tricky due to the shifting storm track and milder air pushing into the region. Folks across northern New Brunswick could see snowfall totals of 30-50 cm through Friday, with 20-40 expected along the Cape Breton Highlands. Elsewhere, totals of 5-15 cm are possible.

Atlantic Canada snowfall totals

Expect difficult travel during periods of heavy snow. Take extra care when shovelling, as the weight of the heavy snow will put extra strain on the body.

Conditions will remain chilly and unsettled behind this system as we head into the first weekend of April, with much warmer temperatures likely by the second weekend of the month.

Forecasters will continue to monitor conditions ahead of the total solar eclipse that’ll traverse the region on Monday, April 8.

