Wireless festival to finish early on Sunday so fans can watch Euro 2024 final

Wireless festival has announced it will finish early on Sunday night so attendees have enough time to travel home from Finsbury Park and watch England play in the Euro 2024 final.

The London festival, headlined by Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, said its final day would conclude at 7pm – much to the despair of many ticket holders, who had already been informed by organisers hours earlier that acts Flo Milli, Veeze, Tyla and Digga D would no longer perform at the event.

The Three Lions are set to take on Spain in the tournament’s last match at 8pm on Sunday, 14 July, which would have clashed with rapper Doja Cat’s headline set before the schedule alteration.

Wireless festival announced in a statement shared to Instagram: “Rockstar Energy presents Wireless will now finish at 19:00pm on Sunday 14th July to give you plenty of time to travel home to watch the EURO final England vs Spain match. Set times will be released later today.”

In contrast, Friday’s headliner Nicki Minaj will finish her set at 10.20pm, while Saturday’s main act 21 Savage will leave the stage at 10.15pm. Previously, the last entry for Wireless on Sunday had been scheduled for 7pm with curfew taking place at 9.30pm.

Many ticket holders voiced their dissatisfaction with the timing alteration on Instagram. “Why not just play it on the big screens there?” one person questioned. “That would’ve been a viiiiibe. [You’re] just ruuuuuining it,” they claimed.

“So will I get my money back?” another ticket holder asked. “I’ve paid for a full day on Sunday as opposed to two of the better acts being taken away so I can watch football for a team I don’t support?”

“Are you serious?” a third person asked. “We paid so much for a 7pm curfew and 2 cancelled artists? I can’t believe this.”

The news comes after comedian John Bishop announced plans to reschedule his upcoming gig at The Halls in Wolverhampton so he can watch England play in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

The comedian explained he would offer refunds to anybody who was no longer able to attend the rescheduled gig but stood by his decision to alter his performance time.

“We’re definitely going to move the time to Sunday afternoon,” he said. “Cause there’s no chance I’m going to be doing it at eight o’clock because I’m gonna be busy watching these boys.”