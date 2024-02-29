Wisconsin advances bill including Hmong, Asian American history in schools

[Source]

Wisconsin may become the next state to mandate the teaching of Asian American history as a bill requiring such has moved closer to approval.

Senate’s vote: On Tuesday, the state’s Senate committee voted 6-1 to advance the legislation, SB 240, which proposes adding teachings on Asian and Hmong Americans for grades K-12. The current state law only mandates instruction on American Indians, Black Americans and Hispanics.

Wisconsin’s population: Despite the relatively small Asian American population in Wisconsin (just over 3%), their numbers have increased by 82% since 2000. The state is home to a significant refugee population, particularly of Hmong descent, constituting the largest Asian American group at 29%. The state is home to the third-largest Hmong population in the U.S.

What’s next?: The full state Senate is expected to vote on the bill by early March, with potential approval leading to it being signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.

If SB240 is passed, Wisconsin would join several states, including Florida, Illinois and New Jersey, in implementing such mandates. The bill comes amid the push for more Asian American history in school curricula aligned with broader efforts in the AAPI community to ensure comprehensive education on historical events.

