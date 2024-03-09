Wisconsin crash leaves 9 dead, 1 injured: What we know about the Clark County collision

A fatal highway crash in Clark County, Wisconsin has left nine people dead and one injured, authorities say.

The collision, which occurred on Friday March 8 near Dewhurst, involved a semi-truck and a van. The van had nine people, eight that were pronounced dead at the scene along with the driver of the semi-truck, and 1 passenger that was taken to a local hospital, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the scene just before 7:53 a.m. Preliminary reports said the van, driving north on County J, collided with a semi-tractor heading east on State 95, the sheriff's office said.

The highway has since been reopened and the crash site has been cleared. Crash reconstruction crews are working with police to identify what caused the crash. The identities of the deceased will be released to the public once the families are notified.

Deadly National Guard helicopter crash: 3 killed include 2 soldiers, 1 US border agent

Wisconsin deadly crash: Officials mourn the lives lost

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, sending his thoughts and prayers to the families of those who have died in the crash.

Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives.



Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 8, 2024

“Kathy and I are saddened today by the fatal crash that occurred in Clark County, tragically taking nine lives.” Evers wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene.”

Another official called the tragic loss, “heartbreaking.”

Story continues

Incredibly saddened to hear of the heartbreaking news coming out of Clark County. My heart goes out to the loved ones of the nine lives tragically lost today. I am keeping their friends, families, and communities in my thoughts as we mourn this devastating loss. https://t.co/tphnO56MZC — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) March 9, 2024

“Incredibly saddened to hear of the heartbreaking news coming out of Clark County,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) wrote in a post on X. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of the nine lives tragically lost today. I am keeping their friends, families, and communities in my thoughts as we mourn this devastating loss.”

Wisconsin crash now tied with second deadliest crash in the state

Aerial view of Clark County crash that killed nine people March 8, 2024.

On May 30, 1937, nine people were killed in an accident in Manitowoc County. A family was headed to Door County for a Memorial Day vacation when their car collided with another car carrying three men. A young child was the lone survivor of the crash, according to the Wisconsin Watch.

This crash was the second deadliest crash recorded in the state. The deadliest crash in the state occurred in 2002 when a 45-vehicle crash killed 10 people. On a foggy Interstate 43, 30 people were injured, seven in critical condition and one in serious, the Watch reported.

According to statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Friday's crash is 3 times the number of fatalities Clark County has had in the previous year.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wisconsin crash in Clark County: 9 dead, 1 hurt in highway collision