Wisconsin DOJ files new felony charges targeting former Trump allies in fake electors scheme
Kenneth Chesebro, Jim Troupis and Mike Roman each face an additional 10 felonies.
Mangione was arrested Monday, Dec. 9, and accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
A woman is dead after police in Georgia received an email from a Russian IP address claiming the sender had left a pipe bomb in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox. A police officer with the bomb squad who was driving to meet his colleagues at headquarters hit another car, killing its driver, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. “I’m heartsick right now,” Greene wrote in a post on X.
The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted
President-elect Donald Trump took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, calling him a "governor" and referring to Canada as a "great state" — another suggestion by the incoming president that this country should be part of the United States.Trump apparently joked about Canada becoming the 51st state during his dinner with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago last month. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump said that if the U.S. is going to run up lopsided trade deficits with Canada, it m
Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.
The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A man suspected in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was arrested and charged with murder Monday after a quick-thinking McDonald’s customer in Pennsylvania recognized him from a surveillance photo and police officers found a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush.
The New York attorney general’s office told Trump’s lawyers there was “no basis” for the president-elect to evade paying the massive civil fine.
I'm sure the forgotten men and women of MAGA are thrilled to know Trump is stocking his administration with elite billionaires.
A man allegedly caught on camera sucker-punching a stranger in Vancouver's downtown last month has been charged with assaulting two more people in random attacks in the previous week.Zachary Tyrell Shettell is now facing three assault charges in relation to a series of incidents that have underscored fears about public safety in Vancouver.According to police, Shettell was arrested last week following the release of a video showing a man being punched in the face and knocked to the ground on Nov.
So much for America First!
As Syrians rejoiced across the country this week, many began the frantic search for missing loved ones who had been forcibly disappeared under Bashar al-Assad’s brutal dictatorship – with crowds descending on the notorious Saydnaya prison that had become synonymous with arbitrary detention, torture and murder.
On Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart slammed President-elect Donald Trump for releasing a fragrance ad featuring First Lady Jill Biden. “Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor’s wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral with Jill Biden,” Stewart said. “It was a rare moment of conciliation. One that would have …
The owner of a south Edmonton barbershop is still in shock after one of his clients discovered a dead baby lying in a snowy parking spot near the business on Saturday.Harjas Dhaliwal, who owns Gz 2 Gentz Barbershop in a shopping complex on the southwest corner of Ellerslie Road and Parsons Road S.W., said he spotted a box on the ground in the parking lot when he came to work at 10 a.m., but didn't think anything of it.Hours later, he said, one of his clients left the shop around 2 p.m. and saw a
EDMONTON — A spokesman for the family of a security guard who police say was murdered while patrolling an Edmonton apartment building last week says the man had only been on the job for three days.
Hannah Hiatt was criticized by TikTok users after sharing a video in which her young son appears to flinch while his dad walks near him
The former-and-future president didn't elaborate on who he thought should get a monument, so people on social media made their own nominations.
A firefighter and two police officers were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday, Dec. 6.
See the list of celebrities — including Jay-Z and Cuba Gooding Jr. — with alleged ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing.
A 44-year-old Whitecourt man who was shot down at his workplace over the weekend is being remembered as a loving family man who was a pillar of the northwestern Alberta community.David Beauchesne, a husband, father and local youth hockey coach, was shot to death on Saturday afternoon at the industrial shop near Whitecourt, where he worked as a foreman. Mathew Charles Jackson — a 43-year-old Whitecourt resident and Beauchesne's one-time colleague — has been charged with second-degree murder.The A