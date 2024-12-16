Wisconsin: Five dead, including juvenile suspect, in school shooting

Five people, including a juvenile suspect, have died after a shooting at a school in Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in the state capital Madison, police said.

"Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene," said Shon Barnes, chief of Madison Police.

"Officers located a juvenile, who they believed was responsible for this, deceased in the building."

The officers who responded did not fire their weapons, he added.

Police believe the suspected shooter was a student at the school.

Earlier they said "multiple injuries" had been reported.

The school is a private institution that teaches some 400 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to its website.

Video posted from the scene on social media showed a significant emergency response, including police, ambulance and fire vehicles.

There have been a total of 486 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Of the 15,992 killed in 2024, 236 were children between the age of 0-11 and 1,100 were teenagers between 12-17.

