Wisconsin man charged with stealing truck in Fort Dodge

CBC

Two Toronto teenagers and a man from Markham are facing charges in the wake of an armed robbery at a Mississauga jewelry store last month.It happened on the afternoon of Sept. 8, police said in a news release Wednesday, at a jewelry store in the area of Mavis and Britannia roads.At least eight people — several armed with guns, investigators say — entered the store and forced the owners and patrons to lie on the ground while they stole "a significant quantity" of jewelry and cash, police said.The