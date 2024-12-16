Wisconsin school shooting: What we know about the shooter who killed at least two in Madison

An unidentified juvenile shooter has killed at least two people and injured six others at a private K-12 school in Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m.

The suspected shooter is believed to be a “juvenile” student at the school who died by suicide, Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said on Monday afternoon. At least six people have been taken to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.

“I’m asking everyone to send your heartfelt wishes and prayers, and thoughts, yet again, to a community — but this time it’s my community,” Barnes told reporters.

There is no longer a threat to the area, officials said.

Emergency vehicles pictured outside of the SSM Health clinic in Madison, Wisconsin, where parents are being reunified with children after a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School (AP)

Who is the suspected shooter?

Police have yet to reveal the suspected “juvenile” shooter’s name, exact age or any other identifying details.

The suspected shooter was a 17-year-old female student at the school, an unnamed law enforcement source told The Associated Press.

Did the suspected shooter attend the school?

Chief Barnes revealed the suspected shooter is believed to have attended Abundant Life Christian School.

The private school, founded in 1978, has roughly 400 students. The school’s website describes it as “a community Christian school with the vision of providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for families in the greater Dane County area.”

Who are the victims?

Officials said the victims were a student and a teacher at the school, though police have yet to release further identifying details about those killed and wounded on Monday.

Of the six people injured in the shooting, two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, and four sustained non-life-threatening wounds, Barnes added.

What kind of weapon was used in the shooting?

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, Barnes said.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.