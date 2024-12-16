Wisconsin school shooting latest: Five dead including the shooter in rampage at Christian school in Madison

Wisconsin school shooting latest: Five dead including the shooter in rampage at Christian school in Madison

A juvenile shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin Monday morning, leaving “multiple” people injured.

Madison Police responded to reports of an active shooter at Abundant Life Christian School just before 11 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, multiple people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooter has died and was believed to have been a student at the school, which houses students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Five people have died — including the shooter — and five others were injured, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a press conference.

The injured individuals were given “life-saving measures” at the scene before being transported to area hospitals, he said.

It’s not clear how many of the victims were students as police are not yet releasing information about the victims.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police say. Authorities are urging locals to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for the entire country,” Barnes said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting, the White House has said. Senior White House officials are in contact with officials in Madison to provide support as needed, according to the White House.

Key points

The incident transpired at Abundant Life Christian School

Five people have died, including the shooter

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting

From the White House

18:45 , Kelly Rissman

The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed.

Shooter was a student, police say

18:36 , Kelly Rissman

Police are releasing limited information about the shooter and the victims at this time, but the Madison Police chief said the shooter was a juvenile and is believed to have been a student at ACLS.

The shooter has died, he said.

While giving a press conference, the death toll tragically climbed from three to five people. It’s unclear how many of those victims were children.

Five others have been transported to area hospitals.

Three lost their lives and seven were injured, police chief says

18:27 , Kelly Rissman

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison, but for the entire country,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a Monday press conference.

Around 10.57 a.m., officers responded to reports of an active shooter at ACLS. Multiple victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived, he said.

At least three people died, including a child, died and seven others were transported to local hospitals, Chief Barnes said.

The shooter is believed to be a juvenile, he said.

What is Abundant Life Christian School?

18:14 , Kelly Rissman

According to the K-12 school’s website, Abundant Life Christian School was founded in 1978 as a community Christian school, with its first graduating class in 1985.

It boasts a 28-acre campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

“ALCS was specifically organized to offer students academic excellence in a Christ-focused context,” the website states.

The school offers smaller class sizes, “a warm and respectful atmosphere, and a student body representing a wide variety of different area churches,” it says.

Hundreds of school shootings this year

18:11 , Kelly Rissman

There have been 322 school shootings this year, according to K-12 School Shooting Database.

This year marks the second most school shootings on record, according to the database, only surpassed by last year when there were 349 school shootings.

School shooting at Christian school in Madison

18:05 , Kelly Rissman

Police in Madison, Wisconsin are reporting “multiple injuries” at a K-12 Christian school.

The shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School around 11 a.m. Monday. The shooter is ‘down,’ ABC News reported.

Authorities are telling locals to avoid the area as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Roads will be blocked off along 4900 Buckeye Road, police say.