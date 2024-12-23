Wisconsin school shooting teen victim's family holds 'no bitterness' after attack

MILWAUKEE − Rubi Patricia Vergara was a "gentle spirit" with a talent for music and a love of art, her family and friends shared at funeral services Saturday as they mourned the loss of the teenager.

Vergara, 14, was a freshman at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where she was killed on Dec. 16 after police said a student opened fire inside the school. Teacher Erin M. West, 42, was also killed.

Vergara's funeral was held at City Church, a nondenominational church next to Abundant Life Christian School. As the service opened with a slow guitar piece and just over 100 people watching on Facebook Live, the first song concluded with the words: “You are God with us.”

Family and friends of Vergara spoke at the funeral, recounting their memories of her. Andy Remus, Vergara’s uncle, said the family holds "no bitterness or unforgiveness" toward the suspected shooter, noting that her family also lost a daughter.

"Somehow, this precious child of God lost her way," Remus said.

Remus said the family is leaning into their faith to cope with the tragedy − along with being OK with laughter when remembering happy or funny moments.

Vergara, who was from Madison, was described by her loved ones as an avid reader who loved art, singing and playing the keyboard in the family worship band. Preliminary findings indicate Vergara died from firearm-related trauma, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

'She was a quiet, gentle spirit '

City Church lead pastor Tom Flaherty opened Saturday's service with prayer, asking for God’s help to receive comfort so healing can begin.

"You save those who are crushed in spirit. Well, we are crushed,” he said. “Please save us.”

Flaherty described Vergara as an introvert who loved deep-dish pizza, animals and books − especially Christian fantasy fiction. She was a piano player and singer with “amazing harmony.”

“She was a quiet, gentle spirit who cared deeply for others,” he said.

One other victim, six more injured in tragedy

Authorities said the shooter, identified as 15-year-old student Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow, opened fire during a study hall at the private Christian school and struck several people in a classroom. Vergara and West, a substitute teacher coordinator at Abundant Life Christian School, were killed.

Rupnow died on the way to the hospital of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, noting the medical examiner had not yet released the official cause of death.

Barnes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network, that investigators were still looking into the shooter's motive. Barnes said that police didn't know whether Rupnow was targeting anyone specifically and that a "major part" of the investigation was determining how the teen obtained the firearms.

Authorities have said Rupnow was in contact with a man in California who allegedly planned to attack a government building in coordination with the school shooting.

