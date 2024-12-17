Wisconsin school shooting updates: Motive sought after suspect identified

A day after a 15-year-old student opened fire at a Christian private school in Madison, Wisconsin, investigators were working Tuesday to identify a motive in the shooting that killed a student and a teacher and left two others in critical condition.

The shooting occurred Monday morning in a classroom at Abundant Life Christian School during study hall. A second-grade student called 911 to report an active shooter at 10:57 a.m. local time, said Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

The suspect, identified Monday night as Natalie Rupnow, died on the way to a local hospital of what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Barnes said.

Two students were in critical condition as of Monday night, authorities said. Three other students and one teacher suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two of the victims have been released from nearby hospitals.

Here's what we know about the incident and the ongoing investigation:

Law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting Monday at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin.

15-year-old student identified as shooter

Officials identified the suspect as Natalie Rupnow, a teenage student who went by Samantha.

Investigators searched the teen's house and have spoken with her family, but have not identified a motive for the attack. It remains unclear how she obtained a firearm.

Barnes said at a news conference Rupnow had no criminal history and no previous run-ins with police.

Handgun found at the scene; family cooperating with investigators

At the school, investigators discovered the firearm they believe was used in the attack, Barnes said.

Barnes said the suspected shooter's family was cooperating with authorities, who are investigating why the teen opened fire and how she obtained a weapon.

"Today truly is a sad day for Madison and for our country," Barnes said. "It is a day that I believe will live in our collective minds for a very, very long time."

People attend a prayer service at Blackhawk Church to mourn the victims of Abundant Life Christian School on December 16, 2024 in Middleton, Wisconsin.

Abundant Life Christian School

Abundant Life Christian School, founded in 1978, serves about 400 students, according to its website.

The school “was specifically organized to offer students academic excellence in a Christ-focused context,” its website says. Approximately 200 families from 56 different churches in the Dane County, Wisconsin, area make up the school's student body.

The main building is located next door to City Church Madison, a Christian non-denominational church.

Did the school have any security?

Barbara Wiers, director of elementary and school relations at Abundant Life Christian School, described the school's security protocols at a news conference Monday.

Security cameras in the building are monitored, doors remain locked and every student is "visually scanned" by staff as they enter the building, she said. The school does not have a school resource officer or metal detectors.

Law enforcement officers are shown at the scene of a shooting Monday, December 16, 2024 at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ORG XMIT: MJS2412161310040007 (Via OlyDrop)

Biden calls on Congress to act after Madison school shooting

President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday the shooting was "shocking and unconscionable" and called on lawmakers to take legislative action to prevent future shootings.

"From Newtown to Uvalde, Parkland to Madison, to so many other shootings that don’t receive attention – it is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence," Biden said. "We cannot continue to accept it as normal."

He called on Congress to pass universal background checks, a national red-flag law, and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

