Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate criticized for attending briefing with Democratic donors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court participated in a briefing with Democratic donors billed as a “chance to put two more House seats in play,” a move that Republicans say shows that she is committed to redrawing congressional districts to benefit Democrats.

The event is just one of many partisan gatherings the candidates in the nonpartisan-in-name-only race have attended. Both candidates are also accepting large donations from partisans, including the Democratic and Republican parties, as both sides fight for control of the court in the battleground state.

Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican attorney general, faces liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford in the April 1 election. The race will determine whether liberals maintain their 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court or it flips to conservative control.

The 2023 race, which was also for ideological control of the court, was the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. This year's race is shaping up to be even more expensive and has already garnered national attention from Trump loyalist and multibillionaire Elon Musk.

The possibility of redrawing Wisconsin's congressional district boundaries is just one of several major issues the court could tackle, in addition to abortion rights, election laws and union rights. The liberal-controlled court in December 2023 ordered new legislative maps, which Democrats credited with them gaining seats in November.

Now Democrats are hoping the court will redraw congressional lines. The state Supreme Court in March declined to take up a congressional redistricting case brought by Democrats.

The Wisconsin Republican Party on Wednesday accused Crawford of “selling two of Wisconsin's seats” in Congress because of her participation in a event with Democratic donors organized by the liberal group Focus for Democracy. The email invitation to the Jan. 13 event billed it as a “chance to put two more House seats in play for 2026.”

The New York Times first reported on the event, saying it was organized by California billionaire and Democratic megadonor Reid Hoffman. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler, who is running for the Democratic National Committee chair, appeared at the event with Crawford.

“In an appeal to entice out-of-state billionaires, Susan Crawford said the quiet part out loud: she is begging to be bought and paid for," Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming said in a statement Wednesday.

Schimel’s campaign said Crawford sees the Supreme Court seat “as a political weapon used to undermine the Wisconsin people and deliver favors to out-of-state, liberal elites.”

“Susan Crawford has proven she will do anything in her pursuit of power, even offer congressional seats for support of her campaign,” the Schimel statement said.

Crawford’s campaign spokesperson Derrick Honeyman said in a statement that Crawford is running to be a “fair, impartial, and common sense justice.”

“She has not publicly or privately commented on congressional redistricting at any time and was on this call briefly to share her background and why she’s running," Honeyman said.

Honeyman pointed to partisan events that Schimel has attended, including an inaugural gala for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. Schimel also traveled the state talking with county Republican parties and other conservative groups. Schimel has said he expects conservative outside groups to spend between $10 million and $15 million on the race.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party has given $1 million to Crawford's campaign. Democrats also spent millions last year trying to flip two of the state's congressional districts but was unsuccessful.

Democrats have long targeted the 1st Congressional District in southeast Wisconsin held by Republican Rep. Bryan Steil and western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District held by Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

This story has been corrected to show the event Crawford attended was a briefing with Democratic donors, not a fundraiser.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press