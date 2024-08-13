Wisconsin voters to set Senate race and decide on questions limiting the governor's power

Scott Bauer
3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race will officially be set in Tuesday's primary, while the power of former President Donald Trump's endorsement will be tested in a Republican congressional primary as Democrats decide on a candidate in a swing House district to take on a GOP incumbent.

Wisconsin voters are also deciding whether to approve two constitutional amendments passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would take power away from the governor.

The amendments, if approved by voters, would require legislative approval before the governor could spend any federal money that comes to the state for disaster relief or any other crisis, unless it’s already earmarked.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, and a host of liberal groups and others organized against the amendments, saying if they’re adopted, it will slow down the distribution of money when it needs to be spent quickly.

But Republican backers say the measures will add more oversight and serve as a check on the governor’s powers.

In the Senate race, Republican millionaire banker Eric Hovde, who is endorsed by Trump, has dominated the Republican primary, facing only nominal opposition. Hovde, who has already poured $13 million of his own money into the race in just four months, is preparing to face two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the fall.

The race is a critical one for Democrats to win if they hope to maintain majority control of the Senate.

In northeastern Wisconsin's open 8th Congressional District, three Republicans are vying for a chance to succeed Rep. Mike Gallagher, a sometimes Trump critic, who quit in April.

Former gas station chain owner Tony Wied, running his first race, touts his endorsement by Trump. The former president cut a TV ad for Wied. The race will be a test of how far Trump’s backing can go, as Wied faces two challengers who have won legislative races that include portions of the congressional district: Roger Roth, the former president of the state Senate who is backed by former Gov. Scott Walker, and Andre Jacque, a current state senator who argues he is the “proven conservative fighter.”

Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an obstetrician who sued to overturn Wisconsin’s abortion ban, is the only Democrat running.

Western Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, which had been represented by a Democrat for 26 years before it flipped in 2022, is the most competitive district in the state, resulting in a crowded Democratic primary for the chance to take on incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden.

Van Orden is a former Navy SEAL who was at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and remains one of Trump’s loudest backers in Wisconsin. He is a top target for Democrats.

Longtime state Rep. Katrina Shankland faces small-business owner and former political activist Rebecca Cooke and political newcomer Eric Wilson in the Democratic primary.

The election is also the first under new legislative maps more favorable to Democrats.

Legislative incumbents face each other in six primaries, including four Assembly races where the new maps pitted them against each other.

The winners in Tuesday primaries will face off in November, when all 99 seats in the Assembly and half in the Senate are on the ballot.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

