Wisconsin's Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee

The Daily Beast

Friends of Prince Andrew were jubilant Friday night after the disgraced duke won the so-called “Siege of Royal Lodge,” successfully defying his brother King Charles’ long-running efforts to kick him out of the extravagant 90-acre property. In a bitter humiliation for the king, who has spent much of the past year scheming to get Andrew, Duke of York, out of the 10-bedroomed mansion, the palace has thrown in the towel and accepted that Andrew can stay there after all. Charles was rumored to be eye