Wishing for a white or green Christmas? Details here:
Christmas is right around the corner, with many wishing for a white Christmas, but not many cities will see one, expect for a few sneaky citites. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a pre-Christmas holiday to Costa Rica with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royals looked so close in photos revealed from the trip
Look, it’s an ordeal whatever family you’re in. If you haven’t had an argument yet, you almost certainly will do shortly when someone – a teenager or your least favourite brother-in-law – “borrows” your phone charger. Here’s my most festive tip for the next few days: write your initials on your charger in marker pen and then there can be no confusion over whose is whose.
The singer shared a photo with fans on Instagram, and it is gorgeous.
A school in eastern P.E.I. is providing counselling and support this week after the loss of a teenager from the area. Tyson MacDonald's death and news of the first-degree murder charges laid against two young people as a result have hit the Island hard. That's especially the case in Montague, where he was a Grade 12 student."Our hearts are heavy with the news of Tyson's passing," an online post from Montague Regional High School said on Thursday. "This is a loss for our school family and our dee
Russian officials and orthodox activists have called for legal repercussions, highlighting Russia's increasingly conservative turn under Putin.
Simon Napier-Bell described the holiday song from the iconic pop duo as a “magnificent piece of work.”
Hend Bustami was sentenced to 15-years-to-life for stabbing her mother to death, a month after making headlines for another arrest
52-year-old Zhang Xiuqiang is accused of taking cash from three passengers on board a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore.
Kardashians are no stranger to making bold statements, and this Skims fabric wrapping is both a personal touch and a nod to environmental responsibility - read more
An odd start to winter across much of Canada may leave these two cities snow-free on Christmas morning for the first time on record
This creamy cocktail is the Duchess of Sussex's go-to Christmas tipple – and its vegan
Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast murdered a child right in front of his family, Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an interview to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 22.
For more than two decades, the 1995 killing of 84-year-old Wilma Mobley in Jerome, Idaho, remained a cold case.
The mother-of-three co-hosted a festive holiday party with fellow Eagles wives Annie Elliott and Jordan Britt Lovato
Maya Chappell’s mother was also jailed for nine years for allowing the death of a child after the judge said she ‘failed to protect’ her daughter.
Police said the Ohio parent got on the bus and attacked the driver as kids were getting off.
A jilted husband who tried to murder his estranged wife outside a family court ahead of their divorce hearing 'to teach her a lesson' has been jailed for 24 years. Asim Abdulrasul, 47, repeatedly stabbed Wafae Khatab during the frenzied broad daylight attack after ambushing her outside Birmingham Civil & Family Justice Centre. A court heard the 'controlling' thug chased his ex through the busy city centre before knifing her in the head in front of horrified commuters and shoppers last August. The attack, which only lasted six seconds, was ended when brave members of the public rushed to Wafae's aid and dragged her to safety into a café. Jurors were told after being arrested Abdulrasul laughed and told police: "I did it to teach her a lesson". Abdulrasul, of Coventry, denied attempted murder, possessing a knife and coercive and controlling behaviour but was found guilty following a trial in July. He was jailed for 24 years at Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (15/12). Sentencing, Judge Heidi Kubic said: "On 16 August last year you attempted to murder Wafae Khatab in broad day light in the centre of this city. "People were on their way to work. "At the time you were consumed with embittered rage because Mrs Khatab had rejected you as a husband and left you some three years ago. "You were only prevented from succeeding in this outrageous and frenzied attack by the brave actions of two members of the public. "You controlled what she wore and who she socialised with. On August 17, 2019 you saw her speaking with a male co worker at your then place of work. "As a result of that you assaulted her, telling her that she would die, here in the UK, and threatened to send her head back to her family in Morocco in a box. "She was terrified of you and two days later when she rejected your sexual advances you assaulted her, slapping and kicking her to the abdomen." The judge said the victim had fled to a woman's refuge, even leaving her shoes behind and she had taken a non molestation order out against the defendant. She added: "You no longer knew where she lived and you then launched a smear campaign on the Internet causing enormous embarrassment for her and her parents in Morocco." Referring to the attack, she said: "CCTV footage clearly shows that from the moment you caught up with her you delivered seven or eight blows towards her head with the knife within just six seconds. "In just six seconds you managed to inflict serious injuries." Michael Williams, prosecuting, said the pair had met online in 2015 when Wafae was living in Morocco and Abdulrasul in Coventry. They married in Morocco and came back to the UK in 2018. The court heard he wanted to start a family immediately but she had difficulty in conceiving a child. During the relationship Abdulrasul had been violent towards her and in 2021 she started divorce proceedings, which he had contested. She subsequently began a relationship with another man and fell pregnant. On the morning of August 16 last year there was an arrangement for them to go to the family courts in Birmingham city centre for the divorce settlement. Mr Williams said CCTV captured Abdulrasul hanging around near the courts "waiting 40 minutes to attack Mrs Khatab before she went in." He added: "He started to make his move. She spotted him and knew immediately she was in danger, turns back and walks along Temple Row. "It was 9.45am and that everybody was going about their business as you would expect. "Mrs Khatab walks towards Broad Street and she is then chased by the defendant. "He catches up with her and you see the knife in his hand. "You see the ferocity of the attack upon her which only ended because people bravely intervened. "Mrs Khatab was pulled into a cafe by the shop owner and the door was held shut by him and another." Mr Williams said other members of the public had thrown tables and an advertising sign at Abdulrasul causing him to drop his knife. He said the defendant then picked up the blade and walked off and the emergency services were called. Mr Williams said at one point Abdulrasul tried to get on to a flat bed van but was stopped before being eventually arrested by armed police. The victim, who was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital, had been stabbed twice to her head and once to the right side of her face. She also had two deeper wounds to her left upper arm and wrist caused by her trying to defend herself. Islam Khan, defending, said Abdulrasul had come to the UK as a refugee after fleeing the civil war in Sudan, became a British citizen in 2012 and had been brought up by his mother. He told the court his client had worked at various warehouses and as a taxi driver and was 'deeply sorry and remorseful' for what he had done.
A Brampton man is facing charges for a transnational computer technical support scheme that scammed 330 Canadians of an estimated $500,000 between January 2020 and February 2022. Peel Regional Police, in a Tuesday press release, said its Cyber Support Services and the Fraud Bureau, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and U.S. law enforcement agencies, concluded a year-long investigation and laid charges in the cyber-enabled fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims. According to police, the accused
Hamas’s de-facto leader has said he will only agree to a new truce if it guarantees the release of all Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, according to reports.
The driver fled a traffic stop on an interstate in Wisconsin late Wednesday night