‘The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep’ Animated Film Gets Netflix Premiere Date; Watch Clip

Netflix today announced The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep animated film will launch on February 11, 2025 on the streamer. The date, along with an exclusive clip introduced by Doug Cockle, voice of Geralt of Rivia from the Witcher video game series and the upcoming film, was revealed today during Netflix’s Geeked Week.

In the film, Geralt of Rivia (Cockle), a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

In the clip (which you can watch above), Joey Batey as Jaskier also is heard, along with Cockle’s Geralt.

The film is written by Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin and produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich with animation by Studio Mir. Ostrowski executive produces with Tomek Bagiński & Jarosław Sawko (Platige), Jason F Brown & Sean Daniel (Hivemind). Rae Benjamin serves as co-executive producer. Andrzej Sapkowski serves as creative consultant. Kang Hei Chul directs.

