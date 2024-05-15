Witherspoon 'so excited' for Legally Blonde prequel

Actress Reese Witherspoon has said she is "so excited" about a new Legally Blonde prequel series, which will premiere next year.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed the series, titled Elle, was in development earlier this week.

It will follow Witherspoon's character Elle Woods before the events of Legally Blonde.

The star will executive produce the show, but it has not yet been announced who will play the teenage Elle Woods.

In a video shared on Instagram, Witherspoon could be seen getting dressed and applying pink lipstick before brandishing a "top secret" scented script ahead of an Amazon Prime Video presentation to advertisers.

She wrote: "Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular '90s high school girl.

"And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on Prime Video. I'M SO EXCITED!"

Elle Woods and her even more iconic dog in the original 2001 film [Alamy]

The film saw Witherspoon's Woods discover her potential as a high-flying lawyer [Alamy]

The original Legally Blonde saw Woods admitted to Harvard Law School in pursuit of a boyfriend who had broken up with her.

While studying there, Woods discovers she has much more to offer than her looks and proves to have the makings of a highly capable lawyer.

You may also be interested in:

The cult film, which also starred Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson, became a huge hit upon its release in 2001.

Its success prompted a sequel two years later, as well as a stage musical which opened in 2007.

Appearing at an Amazon event announcing the new series, Witherspoon was seen recreating the famous "bend and snap" dance move from the film.

The new series will be produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine company, which is now a part of Candle Media, and was previously responsible for shows including Daisy Jones And The Six.