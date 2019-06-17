Without Question, the '80s Were the Best Decade for Scary Kids Movies

It's sleepover time - or maybe family movie night. The pizza is eaten, the popcorn is popped, and now it's time to settle into the couch and put on a movie. When you ask the kids what they want to watch, the answer is always the same: “Something scary!” But you’re the one who has to deal with nightmares and future therapy bills, so you’re not so sure. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up 20 scary movies for kids that strike the right balance. There are definitely creepy elements in all of them (so you’re not necessarily out of the no-nightmare woods), but they mostly keep it PG (though there’s definitely a wide range of what was acceptable in a PG movie through the years, and we urge you to use your discretion based on your kid's maturity level).

In a way, these movies have the hardest job: it's much more difficult to scare someone using just their imagination, keeping the terrifying stuff off-screen. While you sit back and appreciate the directors' creativity, your kids will be chattering under their blanket.