Witness describes frightening scene of LMPD officer shooting carjacking suspect
Witness describes frightening scene of LMPD officer shooting carjacking suspect
Witness describes frightening scene of LMPD officer shooting carjacking suspect
Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
“This feels like the safest spot in America, and I just nearly got killed for getting a soda and a bag of chips,” one shopper said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks, officials announced Tuesday.
Richard Cornelius faces new charges in connection with the brutal assault and death of Austin Turner
London Drugs hired Carlos Cenon Santos to work as a "merchandise handler" — a title that turned out to be as fitting for the B.C. man's criminal pursuits as his actual employment.According to a B.C. provincial court judgment, Santos stole as much as $2 million worth of stock from London Drugs, one high-end item at a time, over the course of five years, selling the goods on Craigslist and pocketing as much as $1 million."The quantum of the theft is clearly staggering," Judge Nancy Phillips said a
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
The parents of a teenage passenger killed in a high-speed car crash in Michigan are pushing for authorities to charge the mother of the driver. In November 2023, Flynn MacKrell was riding in a car with his then-16-year-old friend who was driving over 100 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, according to police. The 16-year-old lost control and crashed into a tree, killing the 18-year-old MacKrell, according to police.
The FBI has released new photos of the gun used to shoot Donald Trump during a July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as well as the backpack and explosives the shooter had in his car at the rally. CNN intelligence analyst John Miller explains what we’ve learned from the new photo.
“Mr. Jones’ lawsuit is pure fiction,” says Combs’ lawyer
Michigan family says a mother knew her son was driving at 100-mph speeds months before he killed their son. They want her charged now.
Stephanie and Daniel Menard were last seen at their home in the 26000 block of Keissel Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, local police said
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
In February 2022, an inspector with the City of Vancouver arrived at a business to find a sign outside reading "mushroom dispensary, psychedelics, coca leaf, kratom, peyote, LSD, DMT."Inside the Medicinal Mushroom Dispensary at 651 East Hastings St., the inspector saw a counter with a sign that said "Coca Leaf Café," with more signage advertising drinks and a warning that coca use can result in a positive drug test. Another sign read, "No minors."The inspector estimated that 90 to 95 per cent of
Naresh Bhatt appeared in court on Aug. 23 after he was charged with concealing a dead body
A B.C. man charged with murder in the death of a southern Alberta woman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and arson as the more serious charge was withdrawn Tuesday.Philip Toner, 44, was charged in the May 2021 death of Brenda Ware, 35, whose body was found northeast of Radium, B.C. Toner, of Enderby, B.C., was accused of killing Ware in southern Alberta and then transporting her body to Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park. Ware, who was dating Toner at the time, lived on a farm near Cremona
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted Tuesday of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A series of raids in Texas on the homes of Latino campaign volunteers has outraged civil rights groups who want federal action after officers seized electronics and documents as part of a state investigation into alleged election fraud.
Prosecutors also revealed new details about the murder of a 52-year-old woman at a Waterville liquor store.