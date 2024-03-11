Witness who received threat video in dog park fatal shooting initially missed it
A witness who held key evidence about the shooting of a gay man at a Tampa dog park last month is speaking out to the I-Team for the first time, days after a suspect was arrested. In a follow-through report, the I-Team is learning how a video about a death threat was missed by the woman who received it until after she learned her friend had been fatally shot. Kim Wolfley said West Dog Park is filled with bittersweet memories.