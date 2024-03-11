Witness who received threat video in dog park fatal shooting initially missed it

The Canadian Press

The young woman's first real hope that she might survive the nightmare she endured in the Gaza Strip came on the same night she was sure that she and her family would be killed. Late last year, Canada promised it would help bring extended family members of citizens out of the besieged territory. But by last month, delays robbed the 20-year-old woman of any faith the Canadian government would help her family leave. As the weeks went on, she and her relatives lived under near constant bombardment,