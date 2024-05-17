Witness at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial says meat-export monopoly made costs soar

LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., leaves federal court Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — A witness at Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial testified Friday that the cost of certifying that meat sent to Egypt followed Islamic dietary requirements skyrocketed after a single U.S. company was given a monopoly in a cozy deal prosecutors say the Democrat arranged in return for bribes.

James Bret Tate, a U.S. diplomat who was based in Cairo for several years and promoted U.S. agricultural interests, told a Manhattan federal court jury how Halal meat certification ended up in the hands of a single company run by Menendez's codefendant, Wael “Will” Hana, rather than several companies that had done it in the past.

Prosecutors say Menendez, 70, of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, was behind the creation of the monopoly as a partial payback for bribes he received from Hana, a friend of Menendez's wife. Among charges lodged against Menendez were bribery, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. He and Hana have pleaded not guilty to all charges, along with a third businessman and codefendant, real estate developer Fred Daibes.

Tate said the cost of certifying a container the size of an 18-wheel truck carrying 23 tons of meat rose dramatically from between $200 and $400 a container to more than $5,000 for the same service after Hana's company gained its monopoly.

“The fee increased drastically,” Tate testified, saying he was trying to expand the number of companies that could export meat to Egypt in 2019 from the four that were already doing so when he was abruptly informed that Egypt wanted a single company to handle it and had specified that it be Hana's company.

Tate said he was surprised because Hana had no experience in the field and seemed so clueless that he had asked him at a meeting how certification worked.

Tate was the second witness to testify at a trial that began Monday with jury selection that stretched into three days. The senator's wife, Nadine Menendez, was also arrested when charges were unveiled last fall, but her trial hast been delayed after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, her husband revealed Thursday. She has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said they will prove during a trial projected to last up to two months that Menendez and his wife accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash to help three New Jersey businessmen in various ways.

In an opening statement Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz said the Egyptian government had “dropped a lucrative monopoly into Hana's lap.”

“Hana didn’t actually have any experience in this business. Zero. But you’ll learn that what he did have were connections in the Egyptian government and a U.S. senator in his pocket promising military aid,” she said.

On Thursday, Hana's attorney, Lawrence Lustberg, said in an opening statement that his client did nothing wrong in building his business.

“The decision was Egypt’s, it was not an American decision,” he said. And he said nothing had been asked of Menendez related to the business since Hana had relations with Egyptian officials.

“No crime at all,” Lustberg said. “We are a country of immigrants, among them the tight-knit Egyptian community of which Will Hana is a part.”

Lustberg said Hana's company in March 2021 signed a five-year contract to certify all U.S. meats sent to Egypt after Egypt concluded that U.S. companies which had been doing it were doing a poor job.

“Mr. Hana continues to keep these halal contracts, not because of connections with Mr. Menendez, but based on the merits,” the lawyer said.

At the time of the events at stake in the trial, Menendez held the powerful post of chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a position he was forced to relinquish after his arrest.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Windsor woman waits for man who took hospital selfie with terminally ill dad to be sentenced

    It's been almost a year since the crime occurred, but Britt Leroux of Windsor says she's still haunted by the selfie photo that Bubba Pollock took and posted while in the hospital room of her terminally ill father."My heart sank (when I saw it)," Leroux told CBC Windsor on Wednesday, just after leaving yet another court date on the case."It was the scariest moment of my entire life... That he's going to take the time to research who I am, drive to a city, and use my dying father to intimidate me

  • Okla. Mom Texted Son that Dinner Was Ready. Minutes Later, He Allegedly Killed Her, Father and Sister: Police

    Jacob Mayhugh, 22, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder

  • ‘No Wonder They Shot Him’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Wild Conspiracy Theory

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesMarjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in suggesting that the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico Wednesday could be linked to his position on COVID vaccines.The MAGA lawmaker shared a post on X Wednesday which contained a video with English subtitles in which Fico purportedly rails against the treatment of those who opposed vaccination and other government measures to manage the pandemic (The Daily Beast has not verified the translation

  • 3 teen girls expected to plead guilty in swarming death of Kenneth Lee in Toronto, court hears

    Three teenage girls are expected to plead guilty in the swarming death of Kenneth Lee near Union Station in December 2022, court heard Friday.The girls, aged 13, 13, and 14, appeared in provincial court in Toronto.Three other girls, aged 15, 16, and 16, are expected to plead not guilty, court heard. Eight teenage girls were initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Lee's death. They range in age from 13 to 16 years old. Lee, 59, was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 18, af

  • Teenager Set Up Camera to Capture Planned Murders of Parents Because He Was 'Upset over His Upbringing': Police

    Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, had allegedly been planning to kill his parents for years, police claim

  • She couldn't call, so human-trafficking victim texted 911 — and saved herself, officials say

    The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said a teenager began texting 911 with 'pleas for help' around 3 a.m. on May 9.

  • Texas governor pardons ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a full pardon Thursday for a former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder for fatally shooting an armed demonstrator in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Abbott announced the pardon just a few minutes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles announced that it unanimously recommended that Daniel Perry be pardoned and have his firerams rights restored. Perry has been held in state prison on a 25-yea

  • Gunman's family told deputy before Maine's deadliest shooting that they hadn't removed his weapons

    AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police have said repeatedly in the aftermath of Maine’s deadliest shooting that officers thought the gunman’s family had been taking his weapons away. Testifying before an investigative committee on Thursday, the gunman’s sister-in-law suggested that law enforcement officers should have known this wasn’t true, because she and her husband, Ryan Card, told a deputy on the phone a month before Robert Card killed 18 people that he still had access to weapons, despite his deteri

  • Accused serial rapist Richard Mantha in hospital after suffering stroke

    Accused serial rapist Richard Mantha has suffered a serious stroke while in custody awaiting the continuation of his sexual assault trial, CBC News has learned. Mantha, 60, faces 20 charges in connection with allegations he drugged and raped women predominantly from Calgary's sex trade. His trial is set to resume in November after he fired his lawyers mid-trial back in January.Mantha suffered the stroke last week, according to a source who says he remains in hospital.Defence lawyer Marc Crerar c

  • Ex-wife of Winnipeg serial killer recounts violence, sex assaults, bizarre behaviour

    WINNIPEG — A former wife of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki testified Thursday about their violent marriage and how it seemed like he had multiple personalities. The woman said she met Skibicki at Siloam Mission, a Winnipeg homeless shelter, when she was struggling with drug addiction in February 2018. Skibicki was with two other men, she said, and the group invited her back to Skibicki's home. "He said he really likes this one ... referring to me," said the 44-year-old Métis woman, who a

  • Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Drug Mule Brendan Paul Will Avoid Jail Time as He Accepts Plea Deal

    Paul was charged with felony cocaine possession last month

  • ‘Predator’ teacher convicted of sex with schoolboys

    Rebecca Joynes, 30, was found guilty of six child sex offences involving two teen boys.

  • Man accused in death of Sikh activist appeared in court just 2 days before the killing

    Amandeep Singh, the fourth man charged in connection with the killing of prominent Sikh-Canadian activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was already caught up in the Canadian justice system at the time of Nijjar's death, CBC News has learned.The Indian national, who entered Canada on a temporary visa, appeared in a Surrey, B.C. courtroom to answer charges on an unrelated matter just two days before, according to police, he lay in wait for Nijjar at the entrance to the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Nijjar was

  • Day care owner, workers accused of putting melatonin on kids food

    Sally Dreckmann, 52, the day care owner; and her employees Traci Innie, 51; Kaitlin Filardo, 23; and Jessica Foster, 23, all of Manchester, were charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, police said Thursday.

  • Wash. Dad Allegedly Shot 9-Month-Old Son in Head at Point Blank Range as He Slept

    Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show

  • Scheffler, charged with assault after officer dragged near fatal crash, tees off at PGA Championship

    Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following police orders during a pedestrian fatality investigation. In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time. Louisville Metro Police Department said Scheffler was booked on four charges, including second-degree assault of a police officer after his vehicle dragged an officer to the ground.

  • 'Everybody's scared,' Tobique chief says amid kidnapping case, growing drug problem

    The chief of Neqotkuk First Nation says the recent kidnapping and assault of a woman in his community, also known as Tobique, is the latest in a string of crimes and highlights how dire the situation has become.It's bad, said Ross Perley. "Everybody's scared.""All the crime, and theft, and assault, and everything that goes on in our community — young deaths, suicides, it all stems from drugs." he said.Methamphetamine, crack cocaine and non-prescription opioids are the most severe, according to P

  • US prisoners are being assigned dangerous jobs. But what happens if they are hurt or killed?

    PHOENIX (AP) — Blas Sanchez was nearing the end of a 20-year stretch in an Arizona prison when he was leased out to work at Hickman’s Family Farms, which sells eggs that have ended up in the supply chains of huge companies like McDonald’s, Target and Albertsons. While assigned to a machine that churns chicken droppings into compost, his right leg got pulled into a chute with a large spiraling augur. “I could hear ‘crunch, crunch, crunch, crunch,’” Sanchez said. “I couldn’t feel anything, but I c

  • Spanish police say they've broken up Sinaloa cartel network, and seized 1.8 tons of meth

    Spanish police say they have dismantled a major methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel after making a bust of 1.8 tons of the illegal drug. Spain’s National Police called it the largest confiscation of methamphetamines ever made in the country and the second largest in Europe.

  • Yellowknife newcomer says his family's in the lurch while he waits for immigration papers

    When Yousef Alshayeb moved to Yellowknife, his goal was to get a job at Stanton Territorial Hospital and help fill staffing shortages in health care.Now, a year later, he's frustrated by what he feels is an arduous immigration process. He's also out of work and anxious about how he'll feed his family. Formerly a medical technician in Amman, Jordan, Alshayeb first immigrated to Ontario in October 2022 on a study permit. He said he immigrated for stability and was on track to become certified to w