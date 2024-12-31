Witness videos show display collapsing onto patrons inside arcade
Ten people were injured, including eight who were taken to Massachusetts hospitals, during a New Year's Eve celebration inside an arcade and restaurant venue on the North Shore.
Ten people were injured, including eight who were taken to Massachusetts hospitals, during a New Year's Eve celebration inside an arcade and restaurant venue on the North Shore.
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
The incident took place ion Sunday, Dec. 22, police say
Three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers, Toronto police say.No one was reported injured in the robberies, which occurred minutes apart, according to police.In the first robbery, five people with hammers robbed a jewelry store in Fairview Mall, police said. Officers were called to the store at about 8:43 p.m. Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Monday night that the store is Chow Tai Fook
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
The 34-year-old actress and model was the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada.
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train earlier this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, New York City police announced Tuesday.
The six men allegedly pulled up to a job site where their rival was doing a paving job, police allege
Declan McDevitt and Peter Jones were able to catch Awalkhan Sultankhail while out on patrol.
Police said the unidentified human’s remains were discovered in Belleplain State Forest in New Jersey on Sunday, Dec. 22
A 40-year-old mother was one of six people shot in a New York City convenience store when one of the suspected targets of a "brazen and heartless attack" used her as a human shield, authorities said. The two gunmen who opened fire on a group of people Monday evening in the crowded convenience store in the New York borough of the Bronx remained at large Tuesday morning as investigators worked to identify them, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). The mother, whose name was not released, suffered a bullet wound to her stomach and her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the leg during the incident that also left four men with gunshot wounds, NYPD Interim Chief of Department John Chell said at a news conference Monday evening outside the G&W Grocery, where the shooting occurred.
A dangerous person alert issued for Calgary on Monday was cancelled after police found the suspect of a double homicide dead. The emergency alert was for Benedict Kaminski, 38, who police said was wanted in connection with the deaths of two people, believed to be his wife and her father.
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and trafficked in Vaughan, York Regional Police say.In a news release on Monday, police said they went to a home in the area of Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street for a check welfare call on Boxing Day at about 2:50 p.m. When they arrived, they learned that the girl had been held against her will, sexually assaulted and was being trafficked for a sexual purpose.Police said the man met the girl at a shopping
Tignish Mayor Allan McInnis says people in his community have "smartened up" when it comes to impaired driving.But he admits that he himself is among the people who weren't always that responsible."I remember whenever I was younger, we'll say, on Friday, Saturday night, you know, there'd be 75 per cent of the people in the area would be having a few drinks and driving at the same time ... There's no doubt I was guilty of the fact. But now that I'm older and a bit wiser and more educated, like, I
Toronto police have issued a warning about a fraud and extortion scam in the GTA that involves threatening phone calls or text messages from U.S. phone numbers.In a public safety notice on Monday, police said the text messages contain "graphic violent images," but they did not elaborate.The calls and texts are from American phone numbers with the area codes of 470 and 404, police said. Both area codes are found in U.S. state of Georgia.Police said the scam is being reported with increasing frequ
Body camera footage documenting the fatal beating of Robert Brooks at the hands of New York state correctional officers has triggered an outpouring of rage and condemnations – and analysis from experts who said the video shows a misuse of force by officers.
Four others were reportedly hospitalized, including a baby
Three men were sentenced to 17 years in prison for invading a Hamilton home, kidnapping resident Faqir Ali and shooting both his sons — killing one and injuring the other — in front of his wife and two daughters.At 2:43 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, John Bartley, Antoine Chambers and Gino McCall smashed the front door of the home on Glancaster Road in Mount Hope, startling the family awake and thrusting them into a "never-ending nightmare," Ali's wife Fauzia told the Ontario Superior Court of Justice
Homes have been evacuated and roads closed following the collapse of a building on Bridge Street.