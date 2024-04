The Daily Beast

Reuters/Abir Sultan/PoolThe Biden administration believes that an Iranian attack on Israel is imminent, according to a Bloomberg report released Wednesday.The dramatic escalation would come days after a strike on an Iranian mission in Damascus killed a top Iranian commander and other IRGC officials. Iran has blamed Israel for the attack and vowed to retaliate.The Israeli military has been on “heightened” alert for possible attacks from Iran in the aftermath of the assassination, although it has