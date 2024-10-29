The “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Premiere Was a Disney Channel Class Reunion — See Your Favorite Stars All Grown Up

Plenty of former Disney Channel stars showed up to the red carpet premiere of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' Here's a breakdown of some of the familiar faces.

Selena Gomez, Jake Thomas and Raini Rodriguez at the 2024 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

The red carpet for the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was packed with plenty of throwback Disney Channel stars. Not only were some of the key actors from the original television series present, but other stars from iconic Disney franchises also showed up to support the reboot.

Here's a rundown of some familiar faces those who watched Disney Channel in the 2000s and 2010s will likely recognize from the Oct. 28 event in Los Angeles.

Selena Gomez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Selena Gomez at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Selena Gomez played Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 until its conclusion in 2012, and appears in the reboot.

David Henrie

John Salangsang/Shutterstock David Henrie at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

David Henrie played Justin Russo, Alex's older brother, on Wizards of Waverly Place, and stars in the reboot.

Maria Canals-Barrera

Mark Von Holden/Disney/Getty Maria Canals-Barrera at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Maria Canals-Barrera played Alex and Justin's mother, Theresa Russo, on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Gregg Sulkin

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Gregg Sulkin at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Gregg Sulkin played Mason Greyback, werewolf and love interest to Alex, on Wizards of Waverly Place starting in 2010.

Josh Sussman

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Josh Sussman at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Josh Sussman played Hugh Normous on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Jake Thomas

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jake Thomas at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Jake Thomas played Matt McGuire, Lizzie McGuire's younger brother, on Lizzie McGuire.

Raini Rodriguez

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Raini Rodriguez at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Raini Rodriguez played Trish De la Rosa on Austin & Ally from 2011 to 2016.

Jason Dolley

Kyusung Gong/Disney/Getty Jason Dolley at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Jason Dolley played older brother PJ Duncan on Good Luck Charlie (2010-2014), as well as Newt Livingston on Cory in the House (2007-2008).

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Amanda Maria Perez de Tagle at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle appeared as Ashley Dewitt in Hannah Montana, as well as Ella in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Jason Earles

Mark Von Holden/Disney/Getty Jason Earles at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Jason Earles played Miley's older brother Jackson Stewart on Hannah Montana (2006-2011).

Danielle Fishel

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Danielle Fishel at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Danielle Fishel played Topanga Matthews on Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000, reprising her role for the 2014 spinoff series Girl Meets World.

Corbin Bleu

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Corbin Bleu and his wife Sasha Clements at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Corbin Bleu (pictured alongside his wife, Sasha Clements) played Chad Danforth in High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007), and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

Hayley Kiyoko

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Hayley Kiyoko at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Hayley Kiyoko played Stella in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth (2011).

Monique Coleman

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Monique Coleman at the 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premiere

Monique Coleman played Taylor McKessie in High School Musical (2006), High School Musical 2 (2007), and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

