“Wizards of Waverly Place ”Alum Dan Benson Reacts to David Henrie Blocking Him After His Controversial Comments on Reboot

"We pretend to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??" Benson wrote in an Instagram response

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Brian To/FilmMagic (L) David Henrie and Dan Benson

Dan Benson and David Henrie are no longer on good terms.

The former child actor, best known for playing Zeke Beakerman on Wizards of Waverly Place, reacted to his fellow Disney Channel alum and onscreen best friend, Henrie, blocking him on social media.

In a video posted to Instagram, Benson shared a screenshot indicating that Henrie had blocked him on X (formerly known as Twitter) and pretended to cry.

"We pretend to be best friends for years. How could you do this to me??" he captioned the clip.

Bruce Birmelin/ Disney Channel via Getty (L) David Henrie and Dan Benson on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'

Related: Wizards of Waverly Place Cast: Where Are They Now?

Henrie's move to block Benson came after the OnlyFans creator tweeted a graphic response to an interview where Henrie seemingly shaded him for his career choices in the adult entertainment industry.

In a group interview with the child stars of the new reboot, the cast took an online quiz where they chose which former cast member they'd like to reprise their role on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Among the actors listed were Benson, Bridgit Mendler, Gregg Sulkin, Hayley Kiyoko, Skyler Samuels and Josh Sussman.

David Henrie shaded Dan benson ( Zeke ) because of his new career path 😭 😭 #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace place #WizardsBeyondWaverlyPlace pic.twitter.com/p1PjDs1byy — adam (@itweetering) October 29, 2024

Related: Selena Gomez Has a Big Favor to Ask in the First Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Trailer: Watch!

"I can't believe you put one of these people one here," Henrie told Buzzfeed as the rest of the actors murmured in acknowledgement. "Millennials understand that."

As he read off the list of potential guest stars, the cast burst into laughter when Henrie landed on Benson's character. When the moment began circulating on social media, Benson responded to the subtle dig with a graphic tweet.

"David Henrie can suck my d---. I’ll pay him more than they paid me for Wizards I promise you that," he wrote.

Related: 'Wizards of Waverly Place' Alum Dan Benson Says He Found Empowerment in Porn: 'I'm Excited About the Future'

Instagram/danleebenson Dan Benson

Benson has previously opened up about his decision to pursue adult entertainment and revealed that he made the career change after his acting career began to decline and his mental health took a toll.

While he's found empowerment in porn, the former actor acknowledged that the venture would likely prevent him from making an appearance on the new show.



"I think that it's super exciting that the fans get to kind of relive their childhood again and their old characters they used to love watching are coming back," he told TMZ, adding that he "loved" the premise of the reboot. "The other side of me is very sad because I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it. That's all on me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though he "totally" gets why he won't be asked back, Benson admitted, "I made [the] choices that made it. So, it’s like I put the chance of bringing back the character I played away when I decided to go along this path of being an adult content creator and I get it."

"So I'm very conflicted, I'm like super happy and also like dang it. It's a mix of emotion for me right now," he explained. "I think that I put them in a situation where they don't have a choice. It's crazy to be an adult content creator and it's crazier to do it so publicly and to be a former child actor from a Disney Channel show."

