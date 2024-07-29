“Wizards of Waverly Place”’s Jennifer Stone Reveals Why Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez Didn’t Share Scenes in Crossover Episode

“There was a little bit of high school nonsense. They're fine now,” Stone said on her ‘Wizards of Waverly Pod’ podcast

DISNEY CHANNEL/BOB D'AMICO; Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

Teen stars definitely aren’t immune to high school drama — at least according to Wizards of Waverly Place alumna Jennifer Stone.

On the most recent episode of their re-watch podcast Wizards of Waverly Pod, Stone and co-host David DeLuise paused their recap of the Disney Channel sitcom’s second season episode “Fashion Week” to take a listener question about the 2009 Wizards, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck crossover.

The three-part event, known as “Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana,” saw the teen characters from Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana converging on The Suite Life on Deck’s cruise ship where, of course, hijinks ensued. But while Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo crossed paths with Bailey Picket (Debby Ryan) and Zack Martin (Dylan Sprouse) and Miley Cyrus’s Hannah encountered Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse), Cyrus and Gomez shared no scenes in the one episode in which both their characters appeared.

On Wizards of Waverly Pod, DeLuise, 52, seemed on the verge of explaining this when he caught a look from Stone, 31.

“She knows something!” DeLuise exclaimed. “Spill!”

K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards

“Did they not get along during that shoot or something?” he asked in response to Stone's slightly reticent laughter.

“They intermittently got along,” Stone revealed of Cyrus and Gomez, who both would have been around 17 when the crossover was filmed. “I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas]…”

“I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense,” Stone continued.

“They're fine now. They're all good now,” Stone added. “But, yeah, it was high school just BS.”

As Stone noted, Cyrus and the youngest Jonas Brother reportedly dated between 2006 and 2007, which Cyrus confirmed in a 2008 interview with Seventeen. Jonas later referred to Cyrus as his “first crush” in 2015.

Gomez’s on-again-off-again relationship with Jonas seemingly began in 2008. The couple reportedly broke up the following year, rekindling their romance in 2010 before ending their relationship for good. The pair remained friendly however, with Gomez describing their relationship as “like puppy love” in 2015.

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez in 2024

Whatever tension existed between Gomez and Cyrus on the “Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana” set didn’t last either, as Stone noted.

“We never feuded,” Gomez said of Cyrus in a 2016 W interview. “We both liked the same guy when we were 16.”

In 2018, the “Flowers” Grammy winner fiercely defended her fellow Disney Channel alumna after Dolce & Gabbana designer Stefano Gabbana appeared to call Gomez “ugly” in a comment on social media. In more recent years, Gomez joined Cyrus to talk about mental health issues in 2020 on the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Instagram show Bright Minded, and last year, both pop stars celebrated the fact that they were each releasing new songs on the same day.

