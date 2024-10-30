Wizards of Waverly Place is where I started, says Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez will "never forget" the role 'Wizards of Waverly Place' has played in her career.

The 32-year-old actress played Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom between 2007 and 2012, and Selena has revealed that she loved being involved with the new sequel series.

She told PEOPLE: "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started."

Selena revealed that she's already "made" her 11-year-old sister watch the show, too.

The brunette beauty said: "It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before.

"My sister included. I've made her watch it. I don't think she's that into it, but I was so genuinely happy to be able to just bring the nostalgia back."

Asked how her on-screen character has evolved, Selena replied: "I personally think we kind of picked up where we left off and it shows a very established Justin and also a very established Alex and you're still curious about what they're going through, but it kind of felt like a rhythm we got back into."

Meanwhile, Selena recently likened her 'Wizards of Waverly Place' return to a homecoming.

The actress admitted that she relished being involved with the sequel series.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It did feel like going home."

Selena also loved reuniting with David Henrie - her former co-star - for the new series.

She shared: "It was so funny because when I showed it to my mom, she literally just died laughing. She goes, ‘You two just still have it.’ Because I think we bring that out in each other."