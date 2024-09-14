WLKY Highlight of the Night Sept. 13

Latest Stories
‘Morning Joe’ Pinpoints the Harris Debate Move That Knocked Trump Off-Balance: ‘From That Moment, He Was Different’ | Video
MSNBC guest Michael Steele says Donald Trump was rattled by the first words out of Kamala Harris' mouth The post ‘Morning Joe’ Pinpoints the Harris Debate Move That Knocked Trump Off-Balance: ‘From That Moment, He Was Different’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- USA TODAY Sports
Still adjusting to WWE life, Jade Cargill is 'here to break glass ceilings'
Jade Cargill came to WWE with a lot of hype, and she's learning how to manage the expectations that come with it.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Former Bruins Goalie Signs With New Team
This former Boston Bruins goalie has secured a professional tryout (PTO).
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark singing to Fever teammate Lexie Hull for her birthday before picking her up is the cutest
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull's friendship is the cutest. The pair have been having a blast all season. From full-court passes to attending a Jorda
- People
Stephen Peat, Former NHL Player, Dies at 44 After 'Tragic Accident'
The former Washington Capitals forward died after he was injured in an accident two weeks ago
- FTW Outdoors
Caitlin Clark brushes aside 'surprising' offensive fouls called on her despite an obvious Aces flop
Caitlin Clark got whistled for an offensive foul during the Indiana Fever's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday, but even when it's "surprising" as she said, she knows teams like the Aces are going to be physical with her. While talking about the Aces' physical…
- People
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Going Live on Instagram While Having Sex: 'Embarrassed'
“I’ve never turned IG Live on so I don’t know how it works,” the ESPN personality said in an emergency episode of his podcast, hours after claiming his account had been hacked
- FTW Outdoors
Tua Tagovailoa should retire after his latest concussion, says Tony Gonzalez and others
Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career, and at least one Hall of Famer says it's time to consider retiring after the QB's latest head injury from Thursday night's Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills. Former star tight end Tony Gonzalez s
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
New Bruins Defender Is Good Depth Addition
This new Boston Bruins defenseman has the potential to be a solid addition.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Rookie Camp Day 2
The Montreal Canadiens rookies had their first on ice session yesterday and one particular player stood out.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 2: Alexander Mattison leads sleeper picks
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies his top sleepers for Week 2.
- Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s shoulder injury requires surgery, IR stint
The Chiefs will be without this wide receiver veteran for at least a month.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
REPORT: Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane Won't Be Ready to Start Edmonton Oilers Training Camp
There is a report floating around that both Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse will not be ready to start training camp.
- USA TODAY Sports
Man drives pickup truck onto field at Colorado Buffaloes' football stadium
A man rammed a gate with a pickup truck and then proceeded to drive onto the University of Colorado's football field.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Here are 12 notable names who missed the cut at the 2024 Procore Championship
NAPA, Calif. -- The FedEx Cup Fall portion of the schedule means the return of the 36-hole cut. Enough of these no-cut even
- CBC
Former youth baseball coach in Montreal's West Island found guilty of sexual assault
A former youth baseball coach who was well known in Montreal's West Island has been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference in a case that centred on one-on-one coaching sessions he gave to a 13-year-old boy.Robert Litvack, who is from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, was charged in 2021. The incidents took place in 2020 and 2021.Litvack worked as a coach and an administrator for the Lac-Saint-Louis baseball league from 2008 up until this year, where he had players who were between the ages o
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Head Coach Sends Big Message to Top Prospect
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear what this top prospect needs to do to make the NHL roster.
- The Canadian Press
Tagovailoa diagnosed with concussion after hitting his head on the turf, leaves Dolphins-Bills game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night against Buffalo because of a concussion after colliding with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin and hitting the back of his head against the turf.
- Hello!
King Charles has got royal fans all saying the same after 'healing hug' with New Zealand women's rugby team
The King laughed with delight as he was hugged in the middle of a scrum with New Zealand's women's rugby squad at Buckingham Palace
- MMA Junkie
UFC 306 faceoff: Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko hug after taking familiar look at press conference
LAS VEGAS – The latest in a seemingly endless run of faceoffs between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went down Thursday at the UFC 306 pre-fight press conference. Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) will put her women's flyweight title on the line against Shevc