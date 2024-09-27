WLWT Investigates, Dateline to shed new light on Katelyn Markham case: how to watch

CBC

The province's top court is ordering a new trial for a Saskatoon couple acquitted of trafficking meth.Thomas James Arendt and Kayleigha Shaneih Bear were set free after a Saskatoon provincial court judge identified discrepancies between police surveillance logs and the application used by officers to get the search warrant used to eventually seize two kilograms of meth, cash and drug paraphernalia from the couple's home.The Court of Appeal ruled the judge went too far in the review of the warran