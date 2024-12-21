WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday forecast
VANCOUVER — Winds approaching 140 km/h have been hitting Vancouver Island weather stations after Environment Canada issued the latest in a series of wind warnings for the B.C. coast.
An interesting, wintry setup in southern Ontario on Thursday overnight into Friday could mean higher snowfall totals in parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this time around.
A clipper system is moving into southern Ontario, bringing snowfall to much of the area. Strong winds off the Great Lakes could amplify the totals for some. The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
Mammoth Overland's latest model has a cozy, wool-lined interior with a king-size bed.
Two new baby lizards have hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo, the first of their species to be bred there, zoo officials said Thursday. Perentie lizards, or Varanus giganteus, are native to Australia and one of the world's largest lizards, dwarfed only by the Komodo dragon and a few others. “It is incredibly rewarding for our team to experience success breeding this species,” zoo curator Byron Wusstig said in a statement.
Forecasters around the world are awaiting the return of La Niña. The arrival of the climate phenomenon caused by cooling ocean waters can have big impacts on Prairie winter weather. But CBC's weather specialist Ethan Williams says La Niña may not pack the same punch this time around.
Chinook winds were certainly at play this week, bringing big temperatures swings to parts of Alberta
The snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan Wednesday night is now moving into Manitoba.Areas south of Highway 1 received up to 20 cm of snow overnight and the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline was recommending against travelling on several highways early Thursday morning.By 9:30 a.m. CST, most of the highways had been upgraded to partially covered with snow, though highways in and around Maple Creek still had travel not recommended."We had a fairly heavy band of snow centred around Swift Current an
Earlier this month, the Alberta Technology minister announced an ambitious plan to attract $100 billion in AI data centre infrastructure over the next five years. But there is a downside.
Environment Canada's special weather statement for this weekend now includes all three counties on Prince Edward Island. The weather agency issued the statement for Kings and Queens counties Wednesday, but added Prince County to the mix Thursday morning. "Significant snowfall and strong winds [are] likely Friday night into Saturday," the special weather statement reads. An update late Thursday afternoon estimated 15 to 25 centimetres of total snowfall could fall across the province, with maximum
The blob on the satellite image is a rainbow of colors. An analyst digitally sharpens it and there, highlighted in red, is the source: a concrete oil pad spewing methane.
Satellite observations have revealed the Greenland ice sheet’s rapid thinning, which has accelerated as the planet warms
Reintroduction of Scotland’s extinct predators could help solve its biodiversity crisis. Examples from India and Kenya show that it is possible to live alongside predators and overcome prejudice.
West coast states are spending millions to protect their inland waterways from invasive crabs. In some places, otters are just eating them.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Several environmental groups are suing California air regulators over their recent update of a contentious climate program, saying they failed to address the pollution impacts of biofuels.
Indonesians are marking two decades since the tragic tsunami that killed hundreds of thousands of people. On Dec. 26, 2004, a powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed around 230,000 people across a dozen countries, reaching as far as East Africa. (AP Video by Fadlan Syam)
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says Saturday is not looking like a great day for travel with significant snowfall in the forecast.
A study warning consumers to toss out their black plastic spatula immediately had a math error but experts are still urging against the toxic products.
Toronto was blanketed with a light dusting of snow Friday morning, with Environment Canada forecasting frigid temperatures for the weekend.The federal weather agency had issued a winter weather travel advisory for the city and surrounding areas on Thursday afternoon, though it was lifted in the early morning hours Friday.Flurries are expected throughout the day before the snow tapers off this evening, Environment Canada said. Roughly two centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate in some pa
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on snow, rain and ice threatening travel in Atlantic Canada through the weekend.