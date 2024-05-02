WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Thursday weather

Associated Press

An aquarium in South Africa is stretched beyond capacity after more than 500 baby sea turtles were washed up on beaches by a rare and powerful storm and rescued by members of the public. Most of them instead will spend the first few months of their lives in newly built plastic tanks at the Turtle Conservation Center at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town. Baby turtles have to fend for themselves from the moment they hatch on beaches and make their way to the ocean.