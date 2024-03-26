WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Tuesday weather
Forecasters see the potential for auroras to fill the night sky over Canada late Sunday—but clouds might obscure the show for many across the country
Tuesday is expected to be the worst day of a prolonged snowfall event in northwestern Ontario, with an elevated risk of road closures as travelling becomes more dangerous. Some areas could see 40-50+ cm of snow through Wednesday
Just when you thought winter was over, a major snowfall record is on the brink of falling in southern Alberta
Messy weather targets the east with ice and rain this week, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Story at a glance The rise of climate change-related extreme weather events like floods, hurricanes and heat waves is worrying homeowners in the U.S. A roughly 2,000-person LendingTree survey published Monday found that 51 percent of homeowners fear climate-related hazards will affect their homes. Survey findings also show about 50 percent of homeowners worry…
A winter storm system dropped dense snow across the Twin Cities, disrupting travel and school schedules. (AP video: Mark Vancleave)
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK with heavy rain and snow set to fall this week. The weather agency has said that low pressure will likely bring the worst of the weather to Scotland although London has a wet outlook for much of the week to come.
Travel conditions will worsen across parts of northern Ontario Tuesday, as a nearly stationary system picks up in intensity and heavy, blowing snow pushes through. As much as 50 cm possible in the hardest hit areas
Wet weather patterns will begin later this week, the National Weather Service said.
A powerful storm is bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to its north and the threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to its south.
A powerful spring storm has brought tornadoes to the Plains and the South, and blizzard conditions to the central and Midwest regions of the U.S., which began over the weekend and are expected to continue through Tuesday. On Monday, a tornado watch was issued for parts of three states – Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas – that will extend through 8:00 p.m. CT. Severe weather alerts are in place for nine million Americans across the Lower Mississippi Valley, which includes much of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Winter storm and rainfall warnings extend across a large section of northern Ontario. Already some areas have received around 30 cm of snow and still another 24 hours of snow to come. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details
Wintry weather hit the Salt Lake City area on Monday, March 25, as Utah weather officials warned of graupel and snow showers.Video captured by X user @annetics in Salt Lake City shows the “crazy burst” of what appears to be graupel.Snow showers and thunderstorms could continue through Tuesday evening, with cold temperatures remaining, weather officials said. Credit: @annetics via Storyful
Snow, rain and gusting winds lashed a large swath of the Central U.S. on Monday, dashing spring hopes, as the South braced for thunderstorms and possible tornadoes and as the risk of wildfires in southern Texas reached critical levels. Tens of thousands of people still lacked power in Maine, where a storm coated parts of the state in thick ice. The new storm was expected to bring strong winds, sleet, freezing rain and snow to a broad swath from the Dakotas to the Gulf Coast through Tuesday.
It's spring, but a winter-like heavy snowfall is expected in Thunder Bay, Ont., and vast areas across northern Ontario on the second day of a three-day storm system rolling through the region. Environment Canada says the region has been forecast to see roughly 25 to 45 centimetres of snow between Sunday and Wednesday evening. The agency estimates snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres in Thunder Bay and up to 35 centimetres in other areas including Fort Hope, Lansdowne and Ogoki. It says there
Scattered showers produced heavy graupel across Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 24.Video posted by X user @ranch2709 shows graupel falling on cars and homes.The National Weather Service (NWS) Salt Lake City said a band of heavy graupel and thundersnow was moving through the valley creating slippery road conditions, and urged drivers to delay travel if they could.The Utah Highway Patrol said I-15 and I-80 were experiencing significant weather related crashes in Salt Lake County and urged drivers to slow down and give themselves plenty of time and space when traveling. Credit: @ranch2709 via Storyful
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The southern African nation of Malawi has declared a state of disaster over drought in 23 of its 28 districts and the president says it urgently needs more than $200 million in humanitarian assistance, less than a month after neighboring Zambia also appealed for help. Malawi is the latest country in the region to have its food supply crippled by a severe dry spell that's been linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon. A third country, Zimbabwe, has also seen much of
