WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Tuesday weather

A powerful spring storm has brought tornadoes to the Plains and the South, and blizzard conditions to the central and Midwest regions of the U.S., which began over the weekend and are expected to continue through Tuesday. On Monday, a tornado watch was issued for parts of three states – Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas – that will extend through 8:00 p.m. CT. Severe weather alerts are in place for nine million Americans across the Lower Mississippi Valley, which includes much of Louisiana and Mississippi.