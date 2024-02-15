WMAR-2 News Ally Blake Thursday weather
El Niño is on its way out, and conditions may abruptly switch toward La Niña as we head through the summer months
Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)Weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect for much of Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, with schools and some services closed for the morning.Schools that fall under NLSchools — formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District — in the St. John's metro region are
Southern Ontario's first significant snowfall in a few weeks is expected Thursday, and may lead to arduous afternoon and evening commutes as high winds accompanying the system is likely to make for poor visibility on the roads
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A brawny nor'easter dumped up to 37 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday before trudging to Newfoundland, where the wind picked up and a swirling snowfall enveloped much of the province. Across the top of eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, up to 60 cm of snow was expected in communities from St. John's in the east to the Bay of Exploits in the west, and the winds along the coast were expected to gust at 100 kilometres per hour until Thursday night. Farther south
A Valentine's Day snowstorm has prompted school closures and travel delays across parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. Drivers urged to plan ahead with dangerous travel expected through Wednesday
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lights from fishing boats illuminating heavy snowfall helped guide four crew members off a teetering vessel Wednesday night that had run aground that morning in Newfoundland as a massive storm set in. The burly nor'easter brought two days of heavy snow and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, causing school cancellations, coastal damage and the abandonment of the Cape Cordell fishing vessel near Fortune, N.L. "It couldn't have been an easy decision
Has Montreal's winter been abnormally quiet? We have the details on February's progression and outlook
Thursday brings another day of closures and cancellations, as potent nor'easter continues to wallop Newfoundland with heavy snow and gusty winds
While Maritimers will have the opportunity to dig out from the nor'easter, Newfoundlanders may have wait a little bit longer as the snowy, windy effects continue into Thursday
Heavy snow and strong winds hit Canada’s easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday, February 14, lowering visibility and causing travel issues, according to reports.Footage shows heavy snow coming down Wednesday morning in Trepassy, a town on the southern Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador.Meteorologist Chris Murphy said: “It’s a ‘nowhere to be cause there’s nowhere to go’ kind of day.”The southern Avalon Peninsula could expect up to 30 cm (12 in) of snow and maximum wind gusts of 80 km/hr (50 mph), with isolated 100 km/hr (62 mph) gusts along exposed parts of the coast, Environment Canada said. Credit: @Trepassey_NL via Storyful
Yup, there's still more to come.
Snow barreled through Spanish Ship Bay, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday, February 13, as a nor’easter arrived in the region.According to local reports, numerous schools were closed Wednesday, February 14, following the heavy snowfall, which was expected to continue in more northern areas of the province.The nor’easter follows a historic storm which brought as much as 150 cm (5 feet) of snow to parts of Nova Scotia in early February.Ryan Kaiser recorded this footage of snow whipping around, and wrote that he’s “only seen rates [of snowfall] like this probably twice before. Incredible.” Credit: Ryan Kaiser via Storyful
This year's mid-January cold snap has dealt a severe blow to British Columbia's wine industry, causing catastrophic crop losses across the Okanagan Valley.The latest report from the Wines of British Columbia — a non-profit organization which represents the interests of wineries in the province — and a management consulting firm projects 97 to 99 per cent decrease in grape and wine production across B.C.Temperatures plunged well below –20 C between Jan. 11 to 15, killing buds that would have even
Tuesday’s storm left one person dead and widespread travel disruptions
Already inundated by record rainfall, Southern California is facing another major storm Presidents Day weekend that could bring new risks for mudslides and flooding in vulnerable areas saturated with water.
Some areas of the east coast saw up to 15 inches of snow, while hundreds of flights were cancelled.
The nor'easter blast in Atlantic Canada has now fully passed Nova Scotia. The province is currently experiencing clearer weather, with blue skies, and the snow plows are out in full force.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A quick-moving winter storm battered cities in the Northeast with snowfall, sending huge waves crashing into the New England coastline and forcing New York City schools into glitch-filled remote learning reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic. Airlines canceled or delayed flights while accidents were reported on slippery roads, and at least one person died. The storm quickly passed through the region, producing snowfall totals that were significant in some cities bu
