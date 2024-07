Global News

After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.