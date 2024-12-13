WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Thursday night weather
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
The new name may be fitting, depending on how you look at it.
Ongoing blizzard conditions in squalls across parts of southern Ontario. Blustery winds and blowing snow creating hazardous travel and road closures. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag
It’s been a rather dry start to December for Victoria and Vancouver, especially for one of the wetter months of the year, but another system is on its way to bring some rain to the area.
Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages as a 'weather bomb' unleashes a messy wintry mix across parts of eastern Ontario and Quebec
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
The flow of water through the planet’s nearly 3 million rivers is changing rapidly, with potentially drastic implications for everything from drinking water supplies to flood risks, according to a new study.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to scrap the carbon tax as one of his first orders of business if elected. That would mean savings for the City of Saskatoon, but also a loss of funding for green initiatives.
Muddy floodwater constantly flows into roams in Madeley leaving behind smelly sludge an debris.
Drivers beware, weather alerts issued for snow squalls in southern Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the timing and amounts.
Parts of the U.S. East Coast and Atlantic Canada are preparing for the impact of an atmospheric river, a weather phenomenon that is more commonly associated with the West Coast.
Lake effect snow is set to hit parts of the Great Lakes region, including Michigan and western New York, throughout the week.
While Argentina is leveraging government incentives to boost oil and gas output and exports, Colombia's restrictive policies, including a fracking ban, threaten its energy security.
(Bloomberg) -- A severe storm raking the US East Coast will intensify rapidly on Wednesday, threatening to trigger power outages as it unleashes heavy rain and winds on New York City and the rest of the region.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationDC Business Leaders Welcome Return-to-Office Policy Under TrumpAmerican Institute of Ar
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Cooler temperatures, calmer winds and a chance of rainfall in Southern California this week are forecast to help firefighters as they battle a wind-driven blaze in steep, rugged terrain that's driven thousands, including celebrities, from their homes in Malibu.
La Nina, a climatic phenomenon characterized bycooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the central andeastern equatorial Pacific, is associated with both floods anddroughts affecting global agriculture, and higher Caribbeanhurricane activity. "Weak La Nina conditions would be less likely to result in conventional winter impacts, though predictable signals could still influence the forecast guidance," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast. ENSO-neutral, a cycle between El Nino and La Nina weather patterns, continued in November, the CPC said, adding that there is a 61% chance of a transition to neutral conditions by March-May next year again.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators approved permits Thursday for underground storage of carbon dioxide delivered through a massive pipeline proposed for the Midwest, marking another victory for a project that has drawn fierce opposition from landowners.