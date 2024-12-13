WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Thursday night weather

Reuters

La Nina, a climatic phenomenon characterized bycooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the central andeastern equatorial Pacific, is associated with both floods anddroughts affecting global agriculture, and higher Caribbeanhurricane activity. "Weak La Nina conditions would be less likely to result in conventional winter impacts, though predictable signals could still influence the forecast guidance," the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast. ENSO-neutral, a cycle between El Nino and La Nina weather patterns, continued in November, the CPC said, adding that there is a 61% chance of a transition to neutral conditions by March-May next year again.