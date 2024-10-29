WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday night weather
Those in the northern tier could be in for a Northern Lights show Sunday and Monday nights after charged particles were sent blasting from the Sun toward Earth in association with a strong solar flare.
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
Swimming in toilets, scurrying through backyards and even interfering with a local badminton game — rats are once again plaguing part of the city, this time on one street in Old Ottawa East. Like people in several communities across Ottawa, Jamie Brougham and his neighbours have been dealing with the rats since the summer.He would walk out to his bird feeder, look down off his deck and see them congregating below it.That's when he began to lay traps. "[I caught] probably six, and I got one with
Another storm threat could be brewing in the Caribbean as historically brutal Atlantic Basin hurricane season rolls into its final month.
A rapidly intensifying low pressure system can bring gusts strong enough to topple high vehicles. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
National Hurricane Center tags new disturbance in Caribbean Sea that could develop next week
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
TALISAY, Philippines (AP) — As a storm pounded his rural home below a ridge with rain and wind, Raynaldo Dejucos asked his wife and five children to stay indoors and keep safe from a lightning strike, slippery roads or catching a fever.
The owners of Sula, a Bengal from Brighton, were handed a £3,500 vet bill.
The new yellow garbage bags needed to leave more than three items on pick-up days in Ottawa are now for sale at about 30 locations, the city says.A three-item garbage limit every two weeks started at the end of September. Residents who want to exceed it must buy the yellow bags, sold in packs of four for $17.60, or $4.40 each.There's no limit on recycling or compost bins, provided they're properly used.The city said in a news release Monday the bags are now for sale at 11 hardware stores, 13 com
Foul weather could cast a deciding vote in the upcoming presidential election in the United States
The solution to climate change is to switch from fossil fuels to clean energy; thanks to the Biden administration and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), clean energy is putting down deep roots in the economy.
El Niño ended earlier this year, but ocean and air temperatures haven’t followed suit
The National Hurricane Center said Monday a broad area of low pressure is likely to develop in the Caribbean Sea in a few days.
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of interest in Caribbean as busy hurricane season continues
Montreal's initial fall frost could be on its way this week as temperatures cool off to below the freezing mark for the first time this season.
(Bloomberg) -- Agriculture giants including Cargill Inc. and Bunge Global SA are slowing their buying of soybeans due to uncertainty over US biofuels policy.Most Read from BloombergInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictThe Tartarian CandidateA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapThe lack of guidance for a new clean-fuel tax credi
From portable solar panels and battery packs to a Duke Energy microgrid system, solar boosted resilience after disaster struck.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. says the US is facing significant strains on its water supply that have the potential to harm the world’s largest economy and eat into corporate valuations.Most Read from BloombergInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsThe Tartarian CandidateThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapThe water resour
Eastern mountain bongos are one of the most critically endangered animals on the planet.