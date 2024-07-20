WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
It's the first time The Inn at Spences Bridge has been empty since April.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
The biggest price breaks came in Abbotsford, B.C., followed by Drummondville, Que. and Vancouver.
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
Calgary emergency crews had to deal with a new water main break in the northwest community of Montgomery on Friday.Calgary police said they shut down Bowness Road N.W. between 51st Street and Home Road on Friday afternoon after water began pooling onto the roadway at the intersection of 49th Street.Traffic was diverted through a parking lot in the area, according to police, and a three-way stop was instituted at the affected intersection.Carol Henke, public information officer for the Calgary Fi
VANCOUVER — More than two dozen daily heat records were broken or tied in British Columbia on Wednesday as sweltering temperatures swept across the province.
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant, environmental authorities and prosecutors said Wednesday.
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
PNOMH PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Conservationists in Cambodia found 106 eggs of rare Siamese crocodile species in a western Cambodian wildlife sanctuary, officials said Thursday, calling it the biggest discovery in the last 20 years, giving new hope for the world's rarest crocodile species' survival in the wild.
The latest La Niña forecast does not bode well for South Carolina this winter. Here’s what to know.
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
Bursts of hot, dry, dusty air flowing off the Sahara Desert are keeping the Atlantic quiet in the wake of historic Hurricane Beryl
North Atlantic right whales are among the planet's most critically endangered large ocean mammals.
The site has been known to have a toxic chemical leak since 1991.
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
Global electricity demand is set to grow at its fastest pace in nearly 20 years this year, spurred by increasing demand for air conditioning as temperatures rise, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Friday. The trend, expected to continue into 2025, will support ongoing use of coal power, even as renewable energy production increases, it predicted. The increase in air conditioning use is expected to continue as the primary driver of demand growth, following a year of record global temperatures and severe heatwaves pushing grids to maintain a reliable but dirtier baseload supply from sources like coal.
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.
Debris from a broken offshore wind turbine has for days been washing up on Nantucket shorelines, prompting beach closures and frustrating locals at the peak of the summer season.