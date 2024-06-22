WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa
Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!
An atmosphere packed with high moisture will fuel bountiful rains across parts of southern and central Ontario through the weekend
Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday and Saturday as rounds of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario
Nights are getting uncomfortably and dangerously hotter in India’s capital as people in the world’s most populous nation feel little respite from unrelenting temperatures.
Forecasters see better-than-even odds that La Niña develops in time for the peak of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season
A family of polar and grizzly bear hybrids, or grolars, in Canada's western Arctic — which all started with a "pretty strange" female polar bear — is "quite rare," according to a new study. The research paper, published last week in the journal Conservation Genetics Resources, used a new tool to look at samples from 371 polar bears and 440 grizzly bears across Canada, Alaska and Greenland. The samples had been collected between 1975 and 2015. Ruth Rivkin, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Un
Alberta's government says it is "actively exploring" the use of every legal option, including a constitutional challenge or the use of the Alberta Sovereignty Act, to push back against federal legislation that will soon become law.That legislation is Bill C-59, which would require companies to provide evidence to back up their environmental claims. It is currently awaiting royal assent.As of Thursday, it was also what led the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of Canada's largest oilsands companies
While Canada has historically exported more electricity to the U.S. than it receives, that trade is now reversing. Neetu Garcha explains what's behind that; how industry experts are divided on whether it's a blip or a trend; and the challenges and opportunities from it all.
A look at the large scale temperature and precipitation patterns for the Canada Day Long Weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. Authorities in Mexico reported three deaths from its rains.
Another day of thunderstorm opportunity appears in southern Ontario on Thursday as the intense heat and humidity continues to be a fuel for the risk
HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii residents were fined $20,000 for their alleged roles in the fatal mauling of a female Hawaiian monk seal pup by unleashed dogs, U.S. officials said Thursday.
The Iberian lynx is now classed as "vulnerable" as numbers surge due to conservation efforts.
Scattered storms have halted traffic and triggered flash flooding in parts of New Mexico on June 19. The National Weather Service says scattered showers and storms are possible again on June 20, with rain chances steadily increasing compared to the overnight hours.
A nine-year-old has been left with blisters after coming into contact with the plant in Ryhope.
An active pattern expected to sweep the country in time for the long Canada Day weekend may bring great conditions for some and a rainy cooldown for others
Sussex council approved a six-figure contract Monday as it works through what CAO Scott Hatcher said could be as much as $1.1 million in damage to municipal assets in February. The tender for flood remediation with E.J. Cunningham was quoted at $284,680 and covers flood repair and resurfacing, some of which can be recoverable under disaster financial assistance, deputy mayor Tim Wilson told council. According to CAO Scott Hatcher, the town has estimated $1.1 million in uninsured damage to munici
The Weather Network challenges the status quo with the first campaign using an AI-assisted avatar
CALGARY — Calgary's mayor is promising residents a full accounting of the costs created by a catastrophic break of the city's main water line.