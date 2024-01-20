WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Another blast of winter weather hit southern British Columbia Thursday, a day after Vancouver saw its snowiest day in almost three decades, with schools shut for a second day and freezing rain on the way. The fresh pummelling in B.C. came as Environment Canada issued warnings and advisories across the country, with snow squalls in Newfoundland and extreme cold in parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies. In B.C., forecasters said "a prolonged period of freezing rain" was due in the